Meet Cassidy Zee Gorden, late Jacklyn Zeman’s daughter

Who is Cassidy Zee Gorden? She is recognised as the eldest daughter of the late actress Jacklyn Zeman. Her mother was known for starring in multiple movies and TV series, notably portraying Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital. What would you love to know about her?

Despite being born to a famous personality, Cassidy Zee Gorden has maintained a low profile and rarely hits the headlines. She is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and thrives in the corporate world as a marketing and communications expert. She has also started a family.

Profile summary

Full name Cassidy Zee Gorden Gender Female Date of birth 16 September 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Jacklyn Lee Zeman Father Glenn Gorden Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Cutter MacLeod Children 2 College Loyola Marymount University Profession Marketing and communications expert

Cassidy Zee Gorden’s biography

Cassidy is one of the two children of Jacklyn Lee Zeman and Glenn Gorden. She was born on 16 September 1990 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her age is 33 years as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

She is an American national of white ethnicity currently residing in San Francisco, California, United States. As for her education, she reportedly completed her undergraduate studies at Loyola Marymount University. She obtained a degree in communications in 2012.

Who are Cassidy Zee Gorden’s parents?

She was born to Jacklyn Lee Zeman and Glenn Gorden. Her mother, Jacklyn Lee Zeman, was an American award-winning actress. She is famously recognised for acting as Bobbie Spencer in the TV series General Hospital. According to Jacklyn’s IMDb profile, she starred in several other films and TV series, including The Bay, Miguided, and Young Doctors in Love.

Is Cassidy Zee Gorden’s mother alive? Jacklyn Lee Zeman passed away on 9 May 2023. She reportedly died of cancer at a California-based hospital.

Cassidy Zee Gorden’s father, Glenn Gorden, is an entrepreneur. He was the third husband of the late Jacklyn Lee Zeman, after Murray the K and Steve Gribbin. The former couple was married between 1988 and 2007 and had two children.

Does Cassidy Zee Gorden have siblings?

She was raised alongside her younger sister, Lacey Rose Gorden. Cassidy Zee Gorden’s sister is a California-based realtor. Lacey was born on 15 July 1992.

Is Cassidy Zee Gorden married?

She exchanged marriage vows with Cutter MacLeod on 24 September 2016 at Villa Sancti Di Bella Vista in Malibu, California, United States. The couple has been married for approximately seven years and are parents to two children.

They had their first child, daughter Kennedy Elise MacLeod, on 20 December 2019. Their son, Decker Remington MacLeod, came on 16 January 2022.

Where is Cassidy Zee Gorden now?

The late Jacklyn Zeman’s daughter resides with her family in San Francisco, California, United States. She is reportedly a senior brand marketing manager at Grove Collaborative, a retail company based in San Francisco that deals in personal care beauty products. Cassidy also worked at The Honest Company, Airbnb, and Stitch Fix.

Fast facts about Cassidy Zee Gorden

Cassidy Zee Gorden gained fame as the daughter of the late actress Jacklyn Zeman. Even though she stays out of the spotlight, she enjoys a thriving career in the corporate world. She is a mother of two and lives with her husband in San Francisco, California, United States.

