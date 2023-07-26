Walker Scobell’s age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

Who is Walker Scobell? He is a young up-and-coming actor from the United States of America. He gained immense popularity for his role in Netflix's 2022 comedy film The Adam Project. He also appeared in the 2022 film Secret Headquarters. Additionally, he is going to star in the 2024 Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series.

Walker Scobell developed a passion for acting while in elementary school and decided to pursue it following a trip to California. He made his acting debut in 2022 when he appeared in the comedy film The Adam Project and has about five acting credits. He has worked with some of Hollywood's best stars, including Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner.

Full name Walker Scobell Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 2009 Age 14 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’9’’ Height in centimetres 145 Weight in pounds 45 Weight in kilograms 99 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Peter W. Scobell Mother Heather Melissa Scobell Siblings 2 Education Fairview Middle School in Boulder, Colorado Profession Actor Instagram @walker.scobell Net worth $500,000

Walker Scobell’s biography

The rising actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Walker Scobell’s parents are Peter W. Scobell and Heather Melissa Scobell. His father is a songwriter, recording artist and former military officer. The actor grew up alongside two siblings, an elder sister named Leena and a younger brother named Tanna.

Which school does Walker Scobell attend? The actor is reportedly a seventh-grade learner at Fairview Middle School in Boulder, Colorado.

What is Walker Scobell’s age?

The young, rising American actor is 14 years old as of 2023. When is Walker Scobell’s birthday? He was born on 5 January 2009. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Walker Scobell made his acting debut in 2017 in Netflix’s 2022 comedy film The Adam Project, portraying the character of Young Adam, which made him achieve global recognition. The same year, he was cast to play the role of Charlie in the film Secret Headquarters.

Walker Scobell’s movies and TV shows

The actor is also set to be featured in two upcoming movies. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of his films and TV shows.

2022: The Adam Project ( as Young Adam)

( Young Adam) 2022: Secret Headquarters (as Charlie)

(as Charlie) 2022: Geek Girls Universe Podcast

2024: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (post-production)

(post-production) Blood Knot (pre-production)

What is Walker Scobell’s net worth?

According to Explore Net Worth, the rising actor has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. His primary source of income is his acting career.

What is Walker Scobell’s height?

The young American television personality is 4 feet 9 inches or 145 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 99 pounds or 45 kilograms.

FAQs about Walker Scobell

Who is Walker Scobell? He is a young, rising American actor best known for appearing in Netflix’s The Adam Project. What is Walker Scobell’s nationality? He is an American national. He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. How old is Walker Scobell? He is 14 years old as of 2023. When was Walker Scobell born? The actor was born on 5 January 2009. Who are Walker Scobell’s parents? His father is Peter W. Scobell, and his mother is Heather Melissa Scobell. Who are Walker Scobell’s siblings? They are Leena (elder sister) and Tanna (younger brother). How tall is Walker Scobell? He is 4 feet 9 inches or 145 centimetres tall. Where does Walker Scobell live? He resides with his family in Colorado, the United States of America.

Walker Scobell is a young up-and-coming actor from the United States of America. He came into the spotlight after starring in Netflix’s The Adam Project. He has been featured in other films and shows, such as Secret Headquarters. He has worked with stars like Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner.

