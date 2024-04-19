Kim Sol-song's biography: Meet Kim Jong Il's favourite daughter

Kim Sol-song is a lieutenant colonel in the North Korean People's Army. She is famous for being the daughter of the former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. She has worked under various dockets during her father's regime. Kim Sol-song's biography reveals lesser-known facts about her. II

Kim Sol-song walks behind Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump at the south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea on June 30, 2019. Photo: Brendan Smialowski (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kim Sol-song is one of the favourite daughters of the late North Korean president Kim Jong Il. She came to the spotlight when she accompanied her father on his foreign trips. The celebrity child worked in various dockets for her father's government, including propaganda and security departments. Sol-song has been seen alongside the current North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

Profile summary

Full name Kim Sol-song Gender Female Date of birth 30 December 1974 Age 50 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Pyongyang, North Korea Current residence Pyongyang, North Korea Nationality North Korean Ethnicity Korean Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 308 Weight in kilograms 140 Hair colour Black Eye colour Drak brown Mother Kim Young-sook Father Kim Jong Il Siblings 5 University Kim Il-sung University Profession Lieutenant Colonel in the North Korean People's Army

Kim Sol-song's biography

The lieutenant colonel was born on 30 December 1974 in North Korea. She is a North Korean national of Korean ethnicity. She is the daughter of former North Korean leader Kim Jong II and Kim Young-sook. Her father ruled North Korea from 1994 to 2011.

The former first daughter attended Kim Il Sung University. She studied economics just like her father, Kim Jong II.

Kim Sol-song's age

Five facts about Kim Sol-song. Photo: Plaid_unKim X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

As of March 2024, she is 49 years old. She was born on 30 December 1974, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Kim Sol-song is a lieutenant colonel in the North Korean People's Army. She was in the propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Her duties included overseeing literary affairs and signing off on works of literature entering the department.

The first daughter was in the security and management department in her late father's government in the late 1990s. She coordinated her father's schedules, protocol, security arrangements, and press coverage requirements.

She accompanied him during his foreign trips to North Korean Army units and local communities. She was often seen wearing the uniform of a lieutenant colonel.

The lieutenant colonel's role in the current government is not clear. However, according to the Daily Mail, she was spotted attending a political event alongside his half-brother and current North Korean ruler in February 2022. Michael Madden, a leading expert on North Korea's elite, said:

We do not know what job or function this individual discharges. But because she was observed leaving Kim Jong-un's personal car at an event, it is a reasonable and safe assumption that she works directly for him in his executive office.

She was seen handing him his speech. Madden continued:

This woman might be his private secretary.

According to The Korean Herald, she may be working in the Supreme Command of the Korean People's Army. Lee Yun-keol, a research fellow at the Sejong Institute, stated:

The decision-making organ was said to have been created under Kim Jong-il's regime, helping the current leader rule the country. Kim Jong-un is at the top of this body, but in reality, Kim Sol-song is in charge.

Kim Sol-song's siblings

The lieutenant colonel has five step-siblings from her father's relationships: four step-brothers and two step-sisters. Here is a look at who they are.

Hye-Jeong

She is the former Korean leader's firstborn child. Her mother, Hong Il-chon, was the Korean leader's first wife. Hye-gyong was born 1968 . As of 2024, she is 56 years old. Her parents divorced a year after she was born in 1969.

Jong-Nam

North Korean leader Kim Jong Il poses with his first-born son Kim Jong Nam (1971 - 2017, bottom right) in this 1981 family photo in Pyongyang, North Korea. (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The late Jong-nam was the former North Korean leader's eldest son and second child. He was born on 10 May 1971 in Pyongyang, North Korea. His mother is Song Hye-rim, a South Korean-born actress.

Jong-Nam attended school in Switzerland and Russia and was on and off in North Korea for 10 years. Jong-Nam was murdered on 13 February 2017 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Selangor, Malaysia. He was 45 years old when he died.

Kim Jong-un

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, before a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on 30 June 2019. Photo: Brendan Smialowski

Source: Getty Images

Jong-un is the current supreme leader of North Korea. He took over office from his late father in 2011.

Jong-un was born on 8 January 1984 in Wonsan, North Korea. His parents are Jong Il and Ko Yong Hui. He is 40 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. He is married to Ri Sol-Ju, and the two have a daughter.

Jong Chul

Jong Chul, often called Jong-Chol, was born on 25 September 1981 in Wonsan, North Korea. He is the eldest son of the former North Korean leader and his fourth wife Ko Yong Hui.

Jong-Chol has little interest in family or regime politics. He has always had an interest in music, films and writing. He holds a position as a talented writer for the government's official publications.

Yo Jong

Yo Jong was born in 1987 in Wonsan, North Korea. She is the daughter of the former North Korean leader and his consort, Ko Yong Hui. Yo Yong is Jong-un's younger sister and one of his closest aides.

Like her older half-sister, Sul-song, Yo-jong was also a favourite child and showed an early interest in politics. Her official position in the current regime is deputy director of the regime's state media and cultural affairs. She is also responsible for the Korean leader's schedule, meetings, and bodyguards.

FAQs

Who is Kim Sol-song? She is the famous daughter of North Korea's former leader, Kim Jong Il. How old is Kim Sol-song? As of March 2024, she is 49 years old. She was born on 30 December 1974. Who is Kim Sol-song's mother? Her mother is Kim Young-sook. Who is Kim Sol-song's husband? Sol-song keeps her personal life private. It is not clear whether she is married. What does Kim Sol-song do for a living? She works with the North Korean government in the national security department. How tall is Kim Sol-song? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. How did the Kims come to power? After the Japanese defeat, the family has held power in North Korea since 1948.

Kim Sul-song is the daughter of North Korean former leader Kim Jong Il. She was one of the North Korean's favourites among his six children. Sul-song has worked for her grandfather and her father's political office. She has been seen alongside her half-brother, Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Legit.ng recently published an article about OGB Recent's biography. OGB Recent is a Nigerian comedian, singer, and social media influencer. He came to the spotlight after posting his funny cultist skits. He has earned a substantial following online since his videos went viral in 2021.

OGB Recent started his comedy career after graduating from high school. He has numerous funny videos in which he plays various cult roles. OGB Recent is also a social media influencer who has gained a massive following. Learn lesser-known facts about OGB's recent life.

Source: Legit.ng