Who is Danny Gonzalez’s wife? Get to know Laura Fuechsl

Laura Fuechsl is a social worker from the United States. She is widely known for being Danny Gonzalez's wife. Her husband is a famous American YouTuber, musician, and social media influencer. His fame skyrocketed after sharing his short comedy skits on Vine before its closure in 2017.

Danny and Laura posing for a photo, smiling, holding each other (L) and showing their medals (R). Photo: @dannygonzalez, @laaauurrrraaaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Laura Fuechsl came into the spotlight as Danny Gonzalez's wife. She and her husband have one kid and currently reside in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Little is known about their love life as they largely keep their personal lives under wraps.

Laura Fuechsl's profile summary

Full name Laura Marie Fuechsl Gender Female Date of birth 21 January 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Husband Danny Gonzalez Children 1 High School Wheaton North High School University Aurora University Profession Social worker

Danny Gonzalez’s wife's biography

The American celebrity spouse was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Laura Fuechsl's age is 30 years old as of 2023, having been born on 21 January 1993. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Laura studied at Wheaton North High School for her secondary education. She earned her master's degree in Social Work from Aurora University.

Career

Danny Gonzalez's spouse developed a passion for helping others while still in high school. She works as a social worker at 360 Youth Services, an association that collaborates with youths and their families to help them achieve their goals.

Laura has experience working with youth and families in foster care, refugee resettlement, and juvenile probation. She occasionally appears on her husband's YouTube channel. Additionally, she has been featured in Danny's music videos such as Hop Out The Whip, La Croix and Car So Fast.

How did Danny Gonzalez and Laura Fuechsl meet?

The couple are high school sweethearts. They met while studying at Wheaton North High School. They began dating when the YouTube star was 16 years old, and Laura was 17 years old. After dating for some years, the pair married privately in July 2017.

It was known to the public when the YouTube star shared wedding photos on his Instagram page on 2 July 2017. In addition, one of Danny's fans asked him in July 2017 why he hadn't uploaded videos for a while. He replied that he was busy getting married and going on vacation.

The couple shared news on 19 May 2023 that they were expecting a child in October 2023. On 23 September 2023, Danny shared a photo of him holding a baby's hand and informing his fans that they were home from the hospital with their baby and everyone was healthy.

Daniel James Gonzalez, known by his stage name Danny, is a popular YouTuber, singer and social media influencer. He is best known for sharing vlogs, funny skits, pranks and his music on his YouTube channel. Danny has released songs such as Spooky Man and Help Let Me Go.

Facts fast about Danny Gonzalez's wife

Who is Danny Gonzalez's wife? Her name is Laura Fuechsl, a social worker from the United States. Who is Danny Gonzalez married to? The social media influencer is married to Laura Fuechsl. When did Danny Gonzalez get married? It is believed they tied the knot in July 2017. When was Laura Fuechsl's baby born? Her kid was born in September 2023. When is Laura Fuechsl's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 21 January. What is Laura Fuechsl's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. How old is Laura Fuechsl? The celebrity wife is 30 years old as of 2023. Where did Laura Fuechsl go to college? She attended Aurora University.

Danny Gonzalez's wife, Laura Fuechsl, is a social worker from the United States. She and her husband have been together for over five years since marriage. Laura has been supportive of her husband's career. The couple currently reside in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

