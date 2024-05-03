Who knew that singer, Ayra Starr was a fan of American controversial female rapper, Nicki Minaj

She was spotted singing along at the rapper's concert, while Minaj performed songs from her successful album, Pink Friday

Onika aka Nicki kicked off her tour in March 2024 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland with many concert-goers in attendance

Music lovers are reacting to a bubbly video of Mavin signee Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, singing at Nicki Minaj's concert.

The American rapper kicked off the second version of her Pink Friday tour two months ago. The album was originally released on 22 November 2010. It debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, selling 375,000 copies in its first week.

Ayra Starr having the time of her life at Nicki MInaj's concert Credit: @Ayrastarr, @Nickiminaj

Pink Friday has guest vocals from ace rappers and singers like Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, Will.I.am, Kanye West, and Natasha Bedingfield.

Ayra Star enjoys self at Nicki's concert

The video of the rush artist having a good time evoked comments from music fans and lovers of Afrobeat.

Ayra dressed in a white cropped top with pink prints on the chest, paired with a pink woven skirt. This symbolizes her as a true Nicki fan.

The Afrobeat artist wore her hair in braids, accessorizing with shinny waist beads and rings. She looked really simple yet ravishing.

Legit.ng also reported that the star was pictured with streamer Kai Cenat at the concert in matching outfits.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to video of Ayra Starr

Legit.ng compiled the following reactions below:

@chi_no_nso:

"Female version of Rema lowkey."

@officialyoungzealous:

"I wan blow. I want the world to know that someone as talented as I am is existing somewhere in the trenches of Nigeria. As I dey struggle to succeed musically......I pray you succeed too make everybody just dey alright."

@debeesnitch:

"She wan claim the song abi wetin?."

@s.t.a.b.l.e05:

"Fire boy don drop music ooo……you no go post am?."

@de.alphastar:

"Ayra starrr tha global star."

@smallz_dave480:

"Na normal."

@iam_wil5on:

"Awwww"

@c._hioma:

"Barb’s."

