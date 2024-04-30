The ongoing exchange between Wizkid and Davido on social media appears to have birthed other dramas in the industry

Rapper Oladips recently bragged about being a better rap artiste than music star and YBNL boss Olamide

Oladips also sent a video to lash out at netizens defending Baddoo against him as he boasted about his rap prowess

The Nigerian music industry has been shaken to its foundation in the past 48 hours over the exchange between respected leaders David Adeleke 'Davido' and Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid'.

The recent exchange saw rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji alias Oladips bragging about being better than Olamide.

Oladips, who made headlines over reports of his death, bragged about his rap prowess while responding to some questions from netizens on his Twitter page.

During the question and answer session, a netizen asked Oladips who his idol was. He named Olamide.

However, he thinks they do not have equal rapping abilities, noting that he raps more than his mentor, Olamide.

Oladips' comment triggered a backlash online as several people tagged it as disrespectful.

One netizen, however, caused a buzz as he wrote:

"Okay we don hear, enter your coffin back."

Oladips blows hot at critics

In a new video, the rapper lashed out at netizens dragging him for having the effrontery to blow his trumpet.

Oladips insisted he was too good at rap even though people have refused to acknowledge his talent.

Another round of backlash followed his post while Olamide remained silent.

tosin_oye_:

"On top Secondary school story wey you Dey tell ma hin make you Dey compare urself with Baddo?"

sinnless_boi:

"Finished this video and go back to coffin."

ola_plenty764:

"Your boss Reminisce self no say baddo nah baba."

How Oladips album dropped after rumoured death

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported how netizens reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album dropped less than two days after his rumoured death.

The album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin's brother, TROD.

Reacting, someone said:

"Is oladips really dead ? brr please reply your DM tell me it’s a prank."

