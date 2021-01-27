Lunden Roberts’ bio: what is known about Hunter Biden’s baby mama?

Lunden Roberts is an American former basketball player from Batesville, Arkansas. She made headlines after suing Hunter Biden, son of the current president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, in 2019 for paternity and child support.

Most people recognize Lunden Alexis Roberts as Hunter Biden's baby mama. However, there is more to her. Here are Lunden Roberts' photos and everything you need to know about her life.

Lunden Roberts' profile summary

Full name Lunden Alexis Roberts Gender Female Date of birth 5 March 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Batesville, Arkansas, United States Current residence Batesville, Arkansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 141 lbs (64 kgs) Body measurements 38-30-39 inches (96-76-99 cm) Hair color Blonde Eye color Blue Father Rob Roberts Mother Kim Roberts Relationship status Dating Partner Princeton Foster Children 1 School Southside High School University Arkansas State University, Southside High School, Western Illinois University Instagram @lundentownn_

Who is Lunden Alexis Roberts?

Lunden Alexis Roberts is a former basketball player who was born on 5 March 1991 in Batesville, Arkansas, in the United States of America. She is the daughter of Kim and Rob Roberts. Her dad, Rob Roberts, owns a gunworks shop in Batesville.

How old is Lunden Alexis Roberts?

As of 2023, Lunden Roberts' age is 32 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Education

Lunden attended Southside High School, an accredited comprehensive public secondary school. She then joined Western Illinois University but would later transfer to Arkansas State University to study for her degree in Interdisciplinary studies.

Roberts also worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations while studying for her master's in Crime Scene Investigations at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

What does Lunden Roberts do for a living?

Although she never featured in the National Women's Basketball League (NWBL), she had a successful junior career and won several awards. In 2010, she was recognized in the Summit League Winter/Spring Academic All-League Selection.

She was a star player while at high school, where she averaged 21.5 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 60.3 per cent (149-247) from the floor and 40 per cent (46-116) from beyond the three-point line.

After graduating from high school, she joined Western Illinois before transferring to Arkansas State, where she played for the university’s team, the Red Wolves.

How did Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden meet?

Lunden and Hunter Biden met at the Mpire Gentlemen's Club in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a lap dancer. They have a daughter named Navy Joan Roberts, who was born in August 2018.

Lunden filed a paternity and child support petition against him on May 28, 2019. Hunter also agreed to a DNA test, which the DNA later validated.

A child support arrangement was reached in 2020, ordering Biden to pay Lunden $20,000 per month, including retroactive payments dating back to 2018. Two years later, USA Hunters' legal team resurrected the lawsuit, insisting that the payments be decreased due to changes in his income.

Where does Lunden Roberts live?

Lunden Roberts lives in Batesville, Arkansas, United States, together with her fiancé Princeton Foster who is an MMA fighter. The couple started dating in late 2018. They got engaged in April 2021.

How tall is Lunden Roberts?

Lunden Roberts' height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres), and she weighs 141 pounds (64 kilograms). Lunden has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 38-30-39 inches (96-76-99 centimetres).

Quick facts about Lunden Roberts

Her shoe size is 6.5 (UK).

She loves to travel.

She completed her high school education in 2009.

Lunden's lawyer in the child support case is Clint Lancaster.

Lunden Roberts has had a successful junior basketball career. She and Hunter Biden have a daughter named Navy Joan Roberts.

