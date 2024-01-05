Victor Osimhen is a Nigerian professional footballer. He is a striker for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team. Victor is considered one of the best strikers in the world. Beyond his skills on the pitch, he is currently in a relationship with Stefanie Ladewig, a German of African heritage. How long has the couple been together?

Victor Osimhen’s wife-to-be, Stefanie Ladewig in an orange dress (L). Ladewig takes a photo wearing a Gucci scarf around her neck (R).. Photo: @kimstefaniie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Victor Osimhen and Stefanie Ladewig have been together for a while now. They have a child together. While Victor is a famous footballer, he prefers to keep his family private. Stefanie Ladewig's biography reveals exciting details about her personal life and relationship with the player.

Profile summary

Real name Stefanie Ladewig Gender Female Date of birth 13 September 2000 Age 23 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Berlin, Germany Nationality German Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sophia Relationship status Dating Partner Victor Osimhen Children 1 Profession Model, social media influencer, cheerleader

Who is Victor Osimhen's wife-to-be?

Stefanie Ladewig is a model, social media influencer and cheerleader born in Berlin, Germany. Stefanie's heritage is a blend of German and Cameroonian, with her father being German and her mother Sophia, hailing from Cameroon.

What is Stefanie Ladewig's age?

As of January 2024, Victor Osimhen's wife-to-be is 23 years old. She was born on 13 September 2000. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Victor Osimhen's girlfriend do for a living?

Stefanie Ladewig is a model social media influencer and has also worked as a cheerleader. Based on her social media activities, she loves travelling. Ladewig deals in fragrances; her brand is known as Chogan. Additionally, she deals in other beauty products, as seen from her Instagram stories.

How did Victor Osimhen and Stefanie Ladewig meet?

The couple met during Victor's time at the Bundesliga club VFL Wolfsburg in 2019, where Stefanie worked as a cheerleader. The pair keeps their relationship private and rarely posts photos of themselves together on social media.

They have, nevertheless, been seen together on multiple occasions, including at Osimhen's football games. Osimhen's partner, Ladewig, is quite supportive. She is frequently seen cheering him on from the stands during his matches.

Does Victor Osimhen have kids?

The Nigerian football player only has one child with his girlfriend, Stefanie Ladewig. His child, a baby girl, is named Hailey True. She was born in February 2022.

FAQs

Who is Victor Osimhen? He is a Nigerian footballer renowned for his striking abilities, and he currently represents Napoli in Serie A and the Nigerian national team. Who is Stefanie Ladewig? She is a social media influencer, cheerleader and model who gained fame as Victor Osimhen's girlfriend. How old is Stefanie Ladewig? She is 23 years old as of January 2024. How did Stefanie Ladewig meet Victor? She met Victor during his time at the Bundesliga club VFL Wolfsburg in 2019. Stefanie was a cheerleader. Who is Stefanie Kim Ladewig's daughter? Ladewig and Osimhen have a daughter named Hailey True, born in February 2022. Which part of Edo State is Victor Osimhen from? The footballer hails from Esan, the southeastern local government area of Edo State. Victor Osimhen's tribe is Esan. How old is Victor Osimhen? The Nigerian footballer was born on 29 December 1998. He is 25 years old as of January 2024.

Stefanie Ladewig is a low-key person, and little is known about her life. She shot into the limelight due to her relationship with Victor Osimhen, a Nigerian professional footballer. Together, the couple is blessed with one child.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Sadio Mané's relationships and dating history. Sadio Mané is a Senegalese professional footballer who is a winger for the Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Senegal national team.

Mané has had a notable career with Liverpool F.C. in the EPL and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. But when it comes to his personal life, especially his romantic relationships, there’s not much information available—wondering if Sadio Mané is married? Keep reading to learn more

Source: Legit.ng