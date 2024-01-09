Who is Kathy Prinze? Meet Freddie Prinze jr.’s mother

Kathy Prinze is a former cocktail waitress and real estate agent. She is widely recognised as the wife of the late American stand-up comedian and actor Freddie Prinze (Frederick James Prinze Sr.). Some know Kathy as the mother of famous American actor, producer, and writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

Kathy Cochran during the Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his achievements in Television. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Recently, Kathy Prinze has been away from the limelight, leading to widespread speculation about her whereabouts. Her biography sheds light on all the essential details one would want to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Katherine Elaine Barber Cochran Popular as Kathy Prinze Gender Female Date of birth 28 January 1950 Age 74 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Summerville, West Virginia, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 35-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-96 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father James Edward Barber Mother Kitty (Patty) Elizabeth Cochran Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Frederick James Prinze Children 1 Profession Former cocktail waitress, real estate agent Net worth $18 million

Kathy Prinze’s biography

Freddie Prinze Jr.'s mom was born in Summerville, West Virginia, United States. Her real name is Katherine Elaine Barber Cochran. Kathy’s mother is Kitty (Patty) Elizabeth Cochran, and her father is James Edward Barber.

Her father was a West Virginia native born to James Dalton Barber and Alma L. Sirk. Kathy’s grandparents from her mother’s side are Hanson Porter M. Cochran and Permilia Jane “Millie” Arthur.

How old is Kathy Prinze?

Freddie Prinze Jr.'s mother is 74 years old as of 2024. She was born on 28 January 1950. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Kathy Prinze’s ethnicity?

Kathy Prinze and Ron DeBlasio during AOL In2TV Launch - Inside at Museum of Television in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: L. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

The former actress is an American of mixed ethnicity. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, her son revealed her mom’s race. He said,

My mom is English, Irish and native American. My grandma and grandpa, who raised me for the first few years, were straight-up English and Irish. I grew up in a house where nobody speaks Spanish in my family. I went to Puerto Rico like every summer for 11 years to spend [time] with my grandmother.

Why is Kathy Prinze famous?

Kathy is a celebrity mom and wife. Not much is known about her professional life. However, she reportedly worked as a cocktail waitress and real estate agent during her youth. Her late spouse was a famous actor and a stand-up comedian.

What is Kathy Prinze's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Celeb Married Life, and Fonsly, Freddie Jr.'s mom has an alleged net worth of $18 million. She obtained wealth from her work as a real estate agent and some from her late husband.

Who was Kathy Prinze’s husband?

Kathy married Freddie on 13 October 1975 in Las Vegas. She was 25 years old at that time, and Freddie was 21. The couple welcomed Freddie Prinze Jr. on 8 March 1976. However, the duo parted ways in 1996 following Freddie’s extra-marital affairs. The actor allegedly dated actress Lonette Mckee during their marriage, which was the basis of their divorce.

Freddie died on 29 January 1977. The late stand-up comedian was suffering from depression, and it deepened when Kathy filed for a divorce from him. He passed away when he was only 22 years old.

Before meeting Freddie, Kathy had already been married two times. She tied the knot with her first husband, Robert Ray Kirkpatrick, on 26 March 1966 when she was only 16 years old. However, their marriage ended in a divorce after several years.

Kathy’s second marriage was with Russell Gail Rasmus. They walked down the aisle on 7 November 1972. After being married for three years, the couple called it quits on 9 April 1975.

Is Kathy Prinze married to George Lopez?

George Lopez, Kathy Cochran and Freddie Prinze Jr. during Freddie's dedication ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Kathy and George Lopez are not married. Fans speculated they were an item after they were spotted together at the ceremony unveiling Freddie Prinze Jr’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are only close friends and are connected through Freddie.

Who is Kathy Prinze married to now?

Kathy Prinze is today presumably single. She is now a grandmother with two grandchildren, Charlotte Grace Prinze and Rocky James Prinze. Her son, Freddie Prinze Jr., married American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar. They welcomed their firstborn child, Charlotte, on 19 September 2009. Rocky was born on 19 September 2012.

FAQs

Who is Kathy Prinze? She is a former American cocktail waitress and real estate agent. How old is Kathy Prinze? Freddie Prinze Jr.'s mom is 74 years old as of 2024. What is Kathy Prinze’s ethnicity? She is of mixed race (English-Irish-native American). Does Freddie Prinze have kids? The late American stand-up comedian is the father to Freddie Prinze Jr. Who was Kathy Prinze’s husband? Her husband is the late Freddie Prinze. What is Kathy Prinze's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $18 million. Is Kathy Prinze married to George Lopez? Kathy is not married to George Lopez, but they are close friends. What is Kathy Prinze’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. Who is Kathy Prinze married to now? She is presumably single.

Kathy Prinze is a former American cocktail waitress and real estate agent. She is widely recognised as the wife of the late American stand-up comedian and actor Freddie Prinze (aka Frederick James Prinze Sr.).

Legit.ng recently published Kalani Rodgers’ bio. She is an online content creator, model, and budding actress from the United States. Kalani shares engaging content on TikTok and YouTube, such as pranks and challenges.

Kalani Rodgers’ professional acting debut came in 2019 when she starred in the film What Ah Nerd. The internet sensation is also a model represented by Stars Management. Is Kalani Rodgers in a relationship?

Source: Legit.ng