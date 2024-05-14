The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the closed-door meeting between Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

The APC National Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, said the ruling party is not worried about the meeting between the two opposition leaders

Ibrahim said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) are increasingly losing grip and support of Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is not intimidated and would not lose sleep over Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and others alleged alliance talk to wrest power from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ruling party.

The APC National Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, said the ruling is also strengthening its support base to woo more people, based on the dividend of democracy extended to them by President Tinubu and the party.

APC says it will not lose sleep over Atiku, Peter Obi's alliance talks

Source: Twitter

Ibrahim rubbished the thought that Obi and Atiku’s alliance would unseat the APC and President Tinubu in 2027, The Punch reports.

He said President Tinubu scored the highest votes in 2023 when the APC took Atiku’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi’s Labour Party to the cleaners.

The APC chieftain said Obi's Labour Party and Atiku's PDP are increasingly losing grip and support of Nigerians.

“Obi’s meeting with Atiku and others is nothing to make the APC lose its sleep. You talked about the party being under pressure. How? These are parties that are increasingly losing grip and support. They are probably in a panic situation. Now, they want to sit and look at what to do with a view to increasing their support base ahead of 2027. But that is too long a time to go.

“This is also not to say we are going to be sleeping between now and when the time comes. We don’t talk about crossing the bridge until we get there. By that time, if they feel like coming out to merge, that will even be better for democracy. But whatever they resolve by 2027, we are going to beat them hands down.”

Why Obi visited Atiku, Saraki, Lamido in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi said he met with the former vice president, Atiku to discuss the state of the nation.

The former Anambra state governor added that the discussion was to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location.

Obi said the worrisome situation in the Northern parts of the country was highlighted during the discussion

