Nicholas Galitzine’s relationship history: who has he dated?

Nicholas Galitzine is a rising actor from the United Kingdom. He is best recognised for his roles in movies and TV shows such as The Beat Beneath My Feet, Cinderella, Handsome Devil and Purple Hearts. As his prominence continues to grow, Nicholas Galitzine’s relationship history has become a widely discussed topic among his fans, with many wanting to know who the actor is dating now.

Actor Nicholas Galitzine attends the world premiere of The Changeover on 25 September 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: Kai Schwoerer

Nicholas Galitzine was born on 29 September 1994 in London, England, United Kingdom. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2014. He made his professional debut in The Beat Beneath My Feet as Tom and has since starred in numerous films and shows. Like many celebrities, Nicholas has managed to keep his personal life under wraps.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas Dimitri Constantine Galitzine Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence Hammersmith, London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Prince Geoffrey Galitzine Mother Lora Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Dulwich College Profession Actor Instagram @nicholasgalitzine

Who is Nicholas Galitzine?

The rising actor was born into the family of Prince Geoffrey Galitzine and Lora. He grew up alongside his sister Lexi Galitzine. His father is a descendant of the House of Golitsyn, a family from the Russian line of nobility.

Nicholas began acting in 2014 after he was cast to play the role of Tom in the film The Beauty Beneath My Feet. He has since appeared in other movies and shows, including The Watcher in the Woods (2017), High Strung (2016) and Chambers (2019). He currently resides in Hammersmith, London, England.

Nicholas Galitzine’s relationship history

Is Nicholas Galitzine in a relationship? Since Nicholas made his acting debut in 2014, he has maintained a relatively private personal life, especially when it comes to his romantic relationships. While Galitzine has been linked to a few of his co-stars, he has yet to confirm any details about his romantic life.

Lilli Kay

Lilli Kay is an American actress, model, and TV personality born on 18 March 1996. She is best known for her roles in Madam Secretary (2014), Chamber (2019), and Your Honor (2020). Nicholas and Lilli Kay speculated dating rumours after the release of the Netflix series Chambers in 2019. Despite the rumour, neither has ever confirmed if they dated.

Camilla Cabello

Recording artists Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on 28 January 2018 in New York City. Photo: Christopher Polk

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao is an American singer, songwriter and actress. She gained popularity as a member of Fifth Harmony, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Galitzine and Cabello were romantically linked in 2021 when they both starred in the 2021 romantic musical film Cinderella.

The two have, however, have been open about their friendship on social media, and it is unlikely that they have a relationship beyond being good friends. In March 2021, the actor shared a photo with the singer on Instagram being cosy with the caption,

Happiest birthday to the goofiest little pooper a Prince could ask for! I found a mate for life and I can’t wait to eat banana’s and binge watch Harry Potter as soon as possible. Love you @camila_cabello

Is Nicholas Galitzine single?

Is Nicholas Galitzine dating anyone? The actor is not seeing anyone at the moment. He is presumed single since he has not confirmed any information about his significant other. However, during an interview with Wonderland Magazine in 2019, Nicholas disclosed that he didn’t intend to pursue an acting career until a girl changed his plans. He said,

There was a girl who was going up to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival who I really fancied. I did [the festival], so I could chase this girl. And I came back with this acting agency.

FAQs

Who is Nicholas Galitzine? He is a rising actor known for starring in various movies and shows such as The Beat Beneath My Feet (2014), Cinderella (2021) and Handsome Devil (2016). Where is Nicholas Galitzine from? He was born in London, England, United Kingdom. How old is Nicholas Galitzine? He is 28 years old as of 2023. He was born on 29 September 1994. Who are Nicholas Galitzine’s parents? They are called Prince Geoffrey Galitzine and Lora. Does Nicholas Galitzine have siblings? Yes, he has a sister named Lexi Galitzine. Who is Nicholas Galitzine’s wife? The actor is not married, and therefore, he doesn't have a wife. Who is Nicholas Galitzine dating? No, the British actor is not dating anyone at the moment. He is seemingly single. What is Nicholas Galitzine’s height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Nicholas Galitzine is a British rising actor popularly known for his roles in various movies and TV shows, such as The Beat Beneath My Feet and Cinderella. Nicholas Galitzine's relationship history remains a topic of speculation and curiosity among fans and the public. As of 2023, the actor is reportedly single and has been romantically linked to a few co-stars.

