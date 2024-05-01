A young Nigerian lady from Nigeria shared her UTME score of 279, expressing her happiness about it

She was thankful for scoring over 200 twice after taking the UTME and gave a shoutout to a teacher who gave her support

Last year, she scored 264, and this year, she did even better despite many students getting less than 200

A young Nigerian lady, Rebecca Onyenauloya, recently revealed her UTME results, proudly announcing a score of 279.

She reflected on the significance of this achievement, expressing how it symbolised her academic dedication.

Young lady shared what it meant to gain a high UTME score. Photo credit: rebecca.onyenauloya.7

Source: TikTok

Young lady gets 279 UTME score

With gratitude, Onyenauloya recounted surpassing the 200 mark twice during her UTME endeavours.

The previous year saw her attain a commendable 264, yet this year, she excelled even further amidst reports of numerous candidates scoring below 200.

She also thanked a first class graduate, James Williams Kamnanya Gabriel, whom she said offered advice.

In her words:

“So I checked my result yesterday. I’m the most grateful. After going through the JAMB UTME result statistics yesterday, I became very scared. 76% below 200 woooow. This is my second JAMB UTME. All I wanted was to score higher than the last one, which was 264. I’m happy that prayer was answered. Thanks to JJameswilliams Kamnanya Gabriel for the Academic Tips. My testimony is not complete until I receive my admission later. But I’m happy God is working things out for me.”

See her Facebook post below:

Source: Legit.ng