Yasmine Al-Bustami’s age, height, birthday, family

Yasmine Al-Bustami is an Emirati-American actress best known for starring in several TV series, including Nashville, The Originals, NCIS: Hawai’i, and The Chosen. Additionally, she has been featured in the John Legend music video, Surefire as Jamila. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s age?

Yasmine Al-Bustami made her acting debut in 2010 when she starred in the short film Unimaginable. She has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Yasmine Al-Bustami’s bio unveils lesser-known facts about the popular actress.

Profile summary

Full name Yasmine Al-Bustami Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Current residence Texas, United States Nationality Emirati-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 37-26-40 Body measurements in centimetres 93-66-101 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Education The University of Texas, L’Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Paris Profession Actress Net worth $5 million Instagram @yasalbustami

What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's age?

The famous actress was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. When is Yasmine Al-Bustami's birthday? She was born on 6 November 1993. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Yasmine relocated to Duncanville, Texas, United States, from Abu Dhabi with her parents at the age of three. Not much is known about Yasmine Al-Bustami's parents except that her mother is from the Philippines and her father is a Palestinian-Jordanian.

Educational background

The actress attended the University of Texas, graduating with a bachelor's degree in finance. She also studied at L'Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Paris.

Career

Yasmine started her acting career in 2010 when she played Robin in the short film Unimaginable. Next, she landed a role as Kari-Tale of the Pawn in the film The Neighbors Horror Saga. However, her breakthrough came in 2013 when she was cast as Monique Deveraux in the TV series Monique Deveraux.

Yasmine Al-Bustami's movies and TV series

The actress boasts nearly 40 acting credits. Below are the movies and television series she has appeared in, according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2021-2023 NCIS: Hawai'i Lucy Tara 2019-2023 The Chosen Ramah 2023 NCIS: Los Angeles Lucy Tara 2021 Send It! Sasha 2020 Finjan Iman 2020 Lucky Edie 2019 Val Val 2019 Quotes: Divided We Fall Sara 2019 S.W.A.T Amina 2016-2019 I Ship It Sasha 2018 Orbital Redux Tommie 2018 Blurred Lines Ellen 2017 You Get Me Melinda 2017 John Legend: Surefire Jamila 2017 Do I Have to? Luna 2017 Route 66 Sara 2016-2017 The Inspectors Amy 2016 Super Novas Afsheen 2016 Roomers Olivia 2015 Yasmine Nour 2015 Angie + Zahra Zahra 2015 The Halloween Song (Who You Gonna Be?) Star 2015 Unimaginable Robin 2015 Switched at Birth Stephanie 2015 Reborn Ingrid 2014 Nashville Delissa Birch 2013-2014 The Originals Monique Deveraux 2013 R Rana 2013 When It's Your Time Alana

What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's net worth?

According to Freshers Live, the American actress has an alleged net worth of about $5 million. Her income is primarily from her acting career.

Yasmine Al-Bustami's measurements

Yasmine Al-Bustami's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 168 centimeters. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-26-40 inches or 93-66-101 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Yasmine Al-Bustami? She is an actress famous for her roles in The Originals and Nashville. How old is Yasmine Al-Bustami? She is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 November 1993. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's nationality? She has Emirati and American nationalities. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is a Filipina, while her father is a Palestinian-Jordanian. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s religion? She follows the Islamic religion. Where does Yasmine Al-Bustami's family live? They live in Duncanville, Texas, United States. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $5 million as of 2023. How tall is Yasmine Al-Bustami? The famous entertainer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres.

