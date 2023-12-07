Global site navigation

Yasmine Al-Bustami’s age, height, birthday, family
by  Peris Wamangu

Yasmine Al-Bustami is an Emirati-American actress best known for starring in several TV series, including Nashville, The Originals, NCIS: Hawai’i, and The Chosen. Additionally, she has been featured in the John Legend music video, Surefire as Jamila. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s age?

Al-Bustami attends a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre in California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Yasmine Al-Bustami made her acting debut in 2010 when she starred in the short film Unimaginable. She has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Yasmine Al-Bustami’s bio unveils lesser-known facts about the popular actress.

Profile summary

Full nameYasmine Al-Bustami
GenderFemale
Date of birth6 November 1993
Age30 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthAbu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Current residenceTexas, United States
NationalityEmirati-American
EthnicityMixed
ReligionIslam
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5’3’’
Height in centimetres160
Weight in pounds119
Weight in kilograms54
Body measurements in inches37-26-40
Body measurements in centimetres93-66-101
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
EducationThe University of Texas, L’Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Paris
ProfessionActress
Net worth$5 million
Instagram@yasalbustami

What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's age?

The famous actress was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. When is Yasmine Al-Bustami's birthday? She was born on 6 November 1993. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Yasmine relocated to Duncanville, Texas, United States, from Abu Dhabi with her parents at the age of three. Not much is known about Yasmine Al-Bustami's parents except that her mother is from the Philippines and her father is a Palestinian-Jordanian.

Educational background

Al-Bustami attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Food Chains" at The Los Angeles Theater Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky
Source: Getty Images

The actress attended the University of Texas, graduating with a bachelor's degree in finance. She also studied at L'Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Paris.

Career

Yasmine started her acting career in 2010 when she played Robin in the short film Unimaginable. Next, she landed a role as Kari-Tale of the Pawn in the film The Neighbors Horror Saga. However, her breakthrough came in 2013 when she was cast as Monique Deveraux in the TV series Monique Deveraux.

Yasmine Al-Bustami's movies and TV series

The actress boasts nearly 40 acting credits. Below are the movies and television series she has appeared in, according to her IMDb profile.

YearMovies/TV showsRoles
2021-2023NCIS: Hawai'iLucy Tara
2019-2023The ChosenRamah
2023NCIS: Los AngelesLucy Tara
2021Send It!Sasha
2020FinjanIman
2020LuckyEdie
2019ValVal
2019Quotes: Divided We FallSara
2019S.W.A.TAmina
2016-2019I Ship ItSasha
2018Orbital ReduxTommie
2018Blurred LinesEllen
2017You Get MeMelinda
2017John Legend: SurefireJamila
2017Do I Have to?Luna
2017Route 66Sara
2016-2017The InspectorsAmy
2016Super NovasAfsheen
2016RoomersOlivia
2015YasmineNour
2015Angie + ZahraZahra
2015The Halloween Song (Who You Gonna Be?)Star
2015UnimaginableRobin
2015Switched at BirthStephanie
2015RebornIngrid
2014NashvilleDelissa Birch
2013-2014The OriginalsMonique Deveraux
2013RRana
2013When It's Your TimeAlana

What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's net worth?

According to Freshers Live, the American actress has an alleged net worth of about $5 million. Her income is primarily from her acting career.

Yasmine Al-Bustami's measurements

Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson attend a salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre in California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

Yasmine Al-Bustami's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 168 centimeters. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-26-40 inches or 93-66-101 centimetres.

FAQs

  1. Who is Yasmine Al-Bustami? She is an actress famous for her roles in The Originals and Nashville.
  2. How old is Yasmine Al-Bustami? She is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 November 1993.
  3. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's nationality? She has Emirati and American nationalities.
  4. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is a Filipina, while her father is a Palestinian-Jordanian.
  5. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s religion? She follows the Islamic religion.
  6. Where does Yasmine Al-Bustami's family live? They live in Duncanville, Texas, United States.
  7. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $5 million as of 2023.
  8. How tall is Yasmine Al-Bustami? The famous entertainer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres.

What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's age? She is 30 years old as of 2023. Yasmine is an Emirati-American actress known for starring in several films and TV series. Her notable projects include Nashville, The Originals, and The Chosen.

Legit.ng recently published Hande Erçel biography. She is a popular actress from Turkey who is popularly recognised for her roles in the TV series Girls of the Sun, Azize, Halka, and Black Pearl.

Hande is also a model. She has endorsed several brands, including Nocturne and Atasay Jewelry. On top of that, she has been featured on the covers of magazines such as Hello and Vogue. She participated in the Miss World Civilization of the World beauty pageant and came second. Learn more about her in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng

