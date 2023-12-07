Yasmine Al-Bustami’s age, height, birthday, family
Yasmine Al-Bustami is an Emirati-American actress best known for starring in several TV series, including Nashville, The Originals, NCIS: Hawai’i, and The Chosen. Additionally, she has been featured in the John Legend music video, Surefire as Jamila. What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s age?
Yasmine Al-Bustami made her acting debut in 2010 when she starred in the short film Unimaginable. She has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Yasmine Al-Bustami’s bio unveils lesser-known facts about the popular actress.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Yasmine Al-Bustami
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|6 November 1993
|Age
|30 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|Current residence
|Texas, United States
|Nationality
|Emirati-American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Islam
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’3’’
|Height in centimetres
|160
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Body measurements in inches
|37-26-40
|Body measurements in centimetres
|93-66-101
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Education
|The University of Texas, L’Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Paris
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$5 million
|@yasalbustami
What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's age?
The famous actress was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. When is Yasmine Al-Bustami's birthday? She was born on 6 November 1993. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Yasmine relocated to Duncanville, Texas, United States, from Abu Dhabi with her parents at the age of three. Not much is known about Yasmine Al-Bustami's parents except that her mother is from the Philippines and her father is a Palestinian-Jordanian.
Educational background
The actress attended the University of Texas, graduating with a bachelor's degree in finance. She also studied at L'Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Paris.
Career
Yasmine started her acting career in 2010 when she played Robin in the short film Unimaginable. Next, she landed a role as Kari-Tale of the Pawn in the film The Neighbors Horror Saga. However, her breakthrough came in 2013 when she was cast as Monique Deveraux in the TV series Monique Deveraux.
Yasmine Al-Bustami's movies and TV series
The actress boasts nearly 40 acting credits. Below are the movies and television series she has appeared in, according to her IMDb profile.
|Year
|Movies/TV shows
|Roles
|2021-2023
|NCIS: Hawai'i
|Lucy Tara
|2019-2023
|The Chosen
|Ramah
|2023
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|Lucy Tara
|2021
|Send It!
|Sasha
|2020
|Finjan
|Iman
|2020
|Lucky
|Edie
|2019
|Val
|Val
|2019
|Quotes: Divided We Fall
|Sara
|2019
|S.W.A.T
|Amina
|2016-2019
|I Ship It
|Sasha
|2018
|Orbital Redux
|Tommie
|2018
|Blurred Lines
|Ellen
|2017
|You Get Me
|Melinda
|2017
|John Legend: Surefire
|Jamila
|2017
|Do I Have to?
|Luna
|2017
|Route 66
|Sara
|2016-2017
|The Inspectors
|Amy
|2016
|Super Novas
|Afsheen
|2016
|Roomers
|Olivia
|2015
|Yasmine
|Nour
|2015
|Angie + Zahra
|Zahra
|2015
|The Halloween Song (Who You Gonna Be?)
|Star
|2015
|Unimaginable
|Robin
|2015
|Switched at Birth
|Stephanie
|2015
|Reborn
|Ingrid
|2014
|Nashville
|Delissa Birch
|2013-2014
|The Originals
|Monique Deveraux
|2013
|R
|Rana
|2013
|When It's Your Time
|Alana
What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's net worth?
According to Freshers Live, the American actress has an alleged net worth of about $5 million. Her income is primarily from her acting career.
Yasmine Al-Bustami's measurements
Yasmine Al-Bustami's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 168 centimeters. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-26-40 inches or 93-66-101 centimetres.
FAQs
- Who is Yasmine Al-Bustami? She is an actress famous for her roles in The Originals and Nashville.
- How old is Yasmine Al-Bustami? She is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 November 1993.
- What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's nationality? She has Emirati and American nationalities.
- What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is a Filipina, while her father is a Palestinian-Jordanian.
- What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s religion? She follows the Islamic religion.
- Where does Yasmine Al-Bustami's family live? They live in Duncanville, Texas, United States.
- What is Yasmine Al-Bustami’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $5 million as of 2023.
- How tall is Yasmine Al-Bustami? The famous entertainer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres.
What is Yasmine Al-Bustami's age? She is 30 years old as of 2023. Yasmine is an Emirati-American actress known for starring in several films and TV series. Her notable projects include Nashville, The Originals, and The Chosen.
Legit.ng recently published Hande Erçel biography. She is a popular actress from Turkey who is popularly recognised for her roles in the TV series Girls of the Sun, Azize, Halka, and Black Pearl.
Hande is also a model. She has endorsed several brands, including Nocturne and Atasay Jewelry. On top of that, she has been featured on the covers of magazines such as Hello and Vogue. She participated in the Miss World Civilization of the World beauty pageant and came second. Learn more about her in her bio.
Source: Legit.ng