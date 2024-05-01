Nigerian musician, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour has sent out a message to his colleagues in the entertainment industry

Amid the ongoing feud between some Afrobeat artists, Flavour is making his stance known about not competing with anybody

The singer, as well pointed out that he has many hit songs and historical performances to his name

Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, a Nigerian singer, bore his heart out on Elon Musk's Twitter, formerly X.

Flavour would like his counterparts to know that he is in no competition and is, in fact, in a league of his own.

Flavour reminds colleagues that he is in a league of his own Credit: @2niteflavour

Taking to X, Flavour wrote that only newborns would be oblivious that he is in a league of his own. He maintains he is "in no competition with anybody".

"You were born yesterday if you don’t know I’m in a l.ague of my own. I no dey in competition with anybody. Where you wan start? Hit songs? Live performance? Find me for different genres I dey. Nna puta nu"

See Flavour's tweet below;

Recall that Flavour recently released the song "Powers" with prophet Odumeje, which shocked fans after wondering how he got the man of God to extend his influence beyond the altar.

Netizens react to Flavours tweet

Legit.ng complied reactions below:

@dogzigee

"Your hustle is impressive. You were a legend in Bubbles Enugu, right from childhood."

@Mrenugu1

"Flavour day cover your fav yearly show money in one month.. flavour is the only artist that they book for church program, burial, traditional wedding, white wedding, chieftaincy coronation, cult program, Ashawo festival, beer carnival.. make unah give flavour chance biko."

@crownDcook

"Flavour pls promise to play on my wedding day....Make I marry sharp sharp...I love your music so much."

@Guccistarboi

"Ijele please don’t let anybody angry you! You too solid no be beans."

@marinated_turks

"Only one LION!!"

@EmmanuelAlufa

"Naso u spoil pastor."

@lambo

"Vocals, hit songs, live performances and different genres. You are clear!"

@Okolieemeka7

"You wey Dey sing all genre, Come Dey give us odumeje content join? Make all of dem go warm eba fess."

@MrsZanga

"You’re a Legend."

@Teesaids

"Who will tell Flavour."

Odumeje samples new song with Flavour

Nigerians have concluded that Flavour is the one behind prophet Odumeje also known as Indaboski's problems.

The duo seem to be collaborating on a new track after a video surfaced online,

