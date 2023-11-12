Gabrielle Echols' age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Gabrielle Echols is an actress and social media personality from the United States of America. She rose to fame following her role as Bridget in the 2023 film Evil Dead Rise. She has gained recognition in the film industry for her incredible performance. Do you know Gabrielle Echols’ age? Learn more about the actress.

American actress Gabrielle Echols posing on the stairs (L) and in a black outfit (R). Photo: @gabrielle_echols on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gabrielle Echols started acting in 2021 when she appeared in Reminiscence. Her breakthrough came in 2023 when she appeared in the American supernatural horror film written by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise. She is a pet lover and has a dog pet called Baby Badgers. Here is what you need to know about Gabrielle Echols’ movies, age and family.

Profile summary

Full name Gabrielle Echols Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 2005 Age 18 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 30-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76-61-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Maki Echols Father Timothy Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actress, model, social media influencer Instagram @gabrielle_echols

What is Gabrielle Echols’ age?

The American actress is 18 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 March 2005 in the United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Gabrielle Echols’ family consists of 4 members. Her parents are Maki and Timothy Echols. According to a post shared by the actress' mother, her father is a veteran. She has a younger brother called Jacob. He is passionate about singing. Gabrielle is American, and her ethnicity is white.

What has Gabrielle Echols been in?

According to her IMDb profile, Gabrielle Echols is yet to star in any TV shows, and so far, she has two film credits. She made her acting debut in 2021 when she played the role of Titch in the American neo-noir science fiction thriller film Reminiscence. The American model came into the limelight in 2023 when she landed the role of Bridget in Evil Dead Rise.

Evil Dead Rise is a supernatural horror film that premiered on April 2023. The film's storyline is about two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons. They try to survive and save their family from the demons. Gabrielle Echols, who portrays Bridget, protects her younger sibling from the demons that possess her mom, Ellie.

She has gained popularity due to her role in the film. Her fame has extended to social media platforms such as Instagram. She has attracted over 45 thousand followers. She is also popular on TikTok, with over 21 thousand followers. Her TikTok account consists of lip-syncing and other relatable videos.

Gabrielle is a dancer. On 20 October 2021, her mother shared a photo of her daughter in a ballet costume, wishing her a Happy Ballet Day.

Gabrielle Echols’ height

The social media personality is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 30-24-32 inches or 76-61-81 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Gabrielle Echols? She is an American actress and social media influencer well recognised for her role as Bridget in the movie Evil Dead Rise. What is Gabrielle Echols’ gender? She is female. The American actress uses she/her pronouns, as stated in her Instagram bio. Where is Gabrielle Echols from? She was born in the United States of America. How old is Gabrielle Echols? She is 18 years old as of 2023. How tall is Gabrielle Echols? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Who are Gabrielle Echols’ parents? Her parents are Maki and Timothy Echols. Who are Gabrielle Echols’ siblings? The actress has one brother, Jacob.

Gabrielle Echols is an actress well known for portraying Bridget in Evil Dead Rise. She made her acting debut in 2021 and has attracted the attention of many due to her acting skills. Gabrielle Echols’ age is 18 years old as of 2023.

Source: Legit.ng