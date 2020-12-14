Victor Moses' biography: wife, net worth, house, current club, and tribe

Victor Moses is a high-profile figure in the world of football. He is a football winger who can also play as a wing-back. He has played for elite teams, including Inter Milan, Crystal Palace, Fenerbahçe, West Ham United, Stoke City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. He is currently signed with Spartak Moscow.

Victor Moses looks on during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Victor Moses started playing football in childhood. His club career started at a tender age, and his record throughout the years is impressive. He is known for his athleticism and versatility.

Profile summary

Full name Victor Moses Gender Female Date of birth 12th December 1990 Age 32 years (as of October 2023) Place of birth Kaduna, Nigeria Current residence Russia Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Sagittarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 10 in (177 cm) Weight 168lb (76 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Josephine Children 3 Father Austin Moses Mother Josephine Moses Siblings 2 Education Harris Academy and Whitgift School Profession Football player Victor Moses' Instagram @victormoses Facebook @Victor Moses X (Twitter) @VictorMoses

Who is Victor Moses?

Victor Moses is a professional footballer who has played for big teams globally. He mainly plays as a winger but can be a wing-back.

What is Victor Moses' age?

The footballer's age is 32 years as of October 2023. He was born on 12th December 1990, and his Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where in Nigeria is Victor Moses from?

The footballer comes from Kaduna in Nigeria, and his nationality is Nigeria. He is currently based in Russia, where his team, Spartak Moscow, is based.

Victor Moses' tribe and village

The footballer is originally from Kaduna State, Nigeria. Details of his village are not available, but it is known that he comes from the Hausa tribe.

Family background

The footballer was born to Christian parents in Kaduna. His biological parents were murdered in religious riots. The rioters in Kaduna invaded his family home and killed his parents. He was 11 at the time and was playing street football when the incident took place.

His friends hid him for a week to avoid losing his life to rioters. Not long afterwards, his relatives pooled resources and sent him to the United Kingdom to claim asylum. He was placed in foster care in South London.

Educational background

The footballer went to South Norwood's Stanley Technical High School, now known as the Harris Academy. He was active in the institution's football team.

He was scouted playing football for Cosmos 90 FC in the local Tandridge League. Crystal Palace approached him for a contract.

He was offered a place at Eagles' Academy, and Crystal Palace recommended him to enrol at Whitgift School in Croydon. He helped the Whitgift School Football Club win numerous school cups, including a national cup.

Career

Moses started his club career at a young age. At 14, he scored 50 goals for Palace's under-14s side. He made his first team debut for Crystal Palace on 6th November 2007.

Palace suffered huge financial problems, and the club went into administration in January 2010. On 31st January 2010, he signed a transfer to Wigan Athletic.

He made his debut for Wigan Athletic on 6th February 2010 and scored his first goal for Wigan on 3rd May 2010. He was with Wigan Athletic until 2012.

What position did Victor Moses play in Chelsea?

On 24th August 2012, Moses' transfer to Chelsea was completed. He played his first game for Chelsea when he appeared as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers.

He played as a midfielder for the team and made his full debut in a game against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After Chelsea, the footballer joined Liverpool on a season-long loan. He played for Liverpool from September 2013 to 2014.

On 16th August 2014, he joined Stoke City on loan for the 2014–15 season. He then joined West Ham United on loan for the 2015-16 season.

After a successful season on loan with Stoke City, the footballer returned to Chelsea. He made appearances in all four of the preseason games.

On 1st September 2015, the footballer joined West Ham United on a season-long loan. Before going to West Ham, he signed a four-year contract with Chelsea until 2019.

In the 2016-17 season, he played for Chelsea against champions Leicester City. In the 2018-19 season, he joined Fenerbahçe on an eighteen-month loan from Chelsea.

Victor Moses' current club

In the 2019-20 season, his Fenerbahçe deal was cut short, and he joined Inter Milan on a six-month loan. On 15th October 2020, he joined Russia's Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

On 2nd July 2021, the footballer completed a permanent transfer to Spartak Moscow. He signed a two-year contract with the club. On 10th February 2022, he extended his contract with Spartak to 2024.

Victor Moses' stats

Below is a look at the footballer's career stats.

Club Season League Appearances Goals Crystal Palace 2007 - 08 Championship 16 3 Crystal Palace 2008 - 09 Championship 32 2 Crystal Palace 2009 - 10 Championship 21 6 Wigan Athletic 2009 - 10 Premier League 14 1 Wigan Athletic 2010 - 11 Premier League 26 2 Wigan Athletic 2011 - 12 Premier League 39 6 Wigan Athletic 2012 - 13 Premier League 1 0 Chelsea 2012 - 13 Premier League 43 10 Chelsea 2013 - 14 Premier League 1 0 Chelsea 2014 - 15 Premier League 40 4 Chelsea 2015 - 16 Premier League 38 4 Chelsea 2016 - 17 Premier League 6 0 Liverpool (loan) 2013 - 14 Premier League 22 2 Stoke City (loan) 2014 - 15 Premier League 23 4 West Ham United (loan) 2015 - 16 Premier League 26 2 Fenerbahçe (loan) 2018 - 19 Süper Lig 16 4 Fenerbahçe (loan) 2019 - 20 Süper Lig 7 1 Inter Milan (loan) 2019 - 20 Serie A 20 0 Spartak Moscow (loan) 2020 - 21 Russian Premier League 20 4 Spartak Moscow 2021 - 22 Russian Premier League 34 3 Spartak Moscow 2022 - 23 Russian Premier League 10 2 Spartak Moscow 2023 - 24 Russian Premier League 9 1

Victor Moses' salary

As of 2021, the footballer earned an annual salary of £3,900,000 or £75,000 per week. He is said to earn roughly the same amount as of 2023, but the exact figures are yet to be made public.

Who is Victor Moses' wife?

The footballer is married to Josephine. The two marked six years in marriage in June 2023. They were in a long-term relationship before getting married.

They exchanged vows in May 2017 in front of a few family members, friends and colleagues. Josephine is an English woman of Nigerian descent.

The lovebirds are blessed with three children. Their son, Brentley, was born in 2012, while their daughter, Nyah, was born in 2015. Their third child, a son named Smith, was born in 2021.

Victor Moses' house

The footballer owns a multi-million mansion in Lekki, Nigeria. He also owns a palatial home in London. He owns several luxury vehicles, including an Aston Martin, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Ford Edge, and a BMW I8.

What happened to Victor Moses?

In 2022, Spartak Moscow's Moses was put out for six months following an Achilles tendon rupture. He sustained the injury during a match held at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

He was stretchered off in pain after 33 minutes and was replaced by Mikhail Ignatov. He underwent surgery and took time off the field to recover.

How tall is Victor Moses?

Victor Moses' height is 5 ft 10 in or 177 cm, and his weight is about 168lb or 76 kg. He has black eyes and hair.

Trivia

Moses retired from playing for Nigeria in international football on 15th August 2018.

Lions are his favourite animals, 33 is his favourite number, and cats are his favourite pets.

Ronaldinho is the footballer he admires the most.

Victor Moses is a football winger currently signed with Russia's Spartak Moscow. The father of three has played for elite clubs since he was a teen.

