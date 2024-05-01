Liam, the son of the late singer Mohbad, is attempting to speak and he sparked emotions as he said his first words

In a video, the boy was seen hitting the wall as he said Dada and the person minding him asked him to say, Mama instead

Some social media users became emotional about the video, while others asked the mother to do a DNA test on the child

Liam, the son of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, got the emotional side of netizens as he tried to make his first words.

In a video, the little boy said Dada a couple of times as he hit the wall excitedly. His guardian, who many assume was his mother, asked him why he wasn't saying Mama instead.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, and since then, the deceased and his family issues have been in the news.

Some people have also doubted the paternity of the child and they demanded that she run a DNA test.

Check out the video of Liam attempting to speak below:

Netizens react to Liam's video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of Liam trying to speak. See some of the comments below:

@peter_ol:

"Mama is a hustler, killed Papa. You’ll find out when you get older."

@phenomenal_chap:

"Sha bring DNA result."

@marsh_melow_:

"Her voice! She done cry tire! God."

@richforeverup__ars:

"Where is the DNA result?"

@pbellebeautyng:

"The pain in her voice! Will the tears ever stop running?"

@bashy_bounty:

"Mohbad’s spirit is still very much active. He needs to rest. They can see him."

@richiesbarbie

"Her voice. She's been crying obviously."

@only_fedora:

"Wow, see as he looks exactly like his dad."

@teeto___olayeni

"And some Alagbakos are still questioning the paternity of this boy. God go judge una."

@hanskidtoyoureyes:

"Can you stop putting this boy's daily life on the Internet abeg."

