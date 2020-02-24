Lala Kent's biography: ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, net worth, daughter

Lala Kent is a gifted singer, model, and actress. She is best known for her role in Bravo‘s Vanderpump Rules. She also starred in The Mentor, The Row, and One Shot. Besides acting, she has modelled for reputable fashion brands, including Forever 21 and Dior.

The model and actress is pictured in pink and black outfits. Photo: @lalakent (modified by author)

Lala Kent caught the attention of numerous people on Vanderpump Rules. Today, she commands a significant fanbase on multiple social media platforms. Learn more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Elyse Burningham Other names Lauryn Kent/ Lala Kent Gender Female Date of birth 2nd September 1990 Age 33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America Current residence Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 128lb (58 kg) Hair colour Blonde (Natural) Eye colour Green Marital status Single Ex-fiancé Randall Emmett Children 1 Father Kent Burningham Mother Lisa Burningham Siblings 1 Profession Model, actress, and singer Facebook @Lala Kent Lala Kent's Instagram @lalakent TikTok @givethemlala

Who is Lala Kent?

Lala Kent is a model, actress, and singer with a significant following on social media. She gained prominence after being cast on Vanderpump Rules.

Why did Lala Kent change her name?

Lala Kent's real name is Lauren Elyse Burningham. She went by Lauryn Burningham before changing to Lauryn Kent.

Kent is her dad's name. She changed to Lala because it was a better stage name for her fans to remember.

How old is Lala Kent?

Lala Kent's age is 33 years as of 2023. She was born on 2nd September 1990, and her Zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Lala Kent's nationality?

The actress' nationality is American. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America. She is based in Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, California.

Family background

The actress' dad is Kent Burningham, and her mother is Lisa Burningham. She has a younger brother named Easton Burningham.

She and Easton were raised in a Christian home, and the family's ethnicity is White. She lost her dad on 21st April 2018.

What does Lala Kent do for money?

Lala models, acts, and sings for a living. As a model, she is represented by Lindsay of KK Entertainment, Kelsey Sutherland of PMK, and BNC.

She has endorsed and modelled for various brands, including Forever 21, DIFF Charitable Eyewear, Smile Sciences, Teami, Dior, and PrettyLittleThing. She often posts her modelling shots on various social media platforms.

Acting career

Besides modelling, Lala is an actress. In 2013, she shot to fame after appearing on Vanderpump Rules as a guest. She has starred in multiple productions over the years, as shown below.

Production Year Role Reflections in the Mud 2009 Lauryn Shaun Canon: I'll Always Be Young 2013 The woman The Mentor 2014 Michelle One Shot 2014 Sarah Matthews Pitching Love and Catching Faith 2015 Heather Dudes & Dragons 2015 Idaria The Row 2018 Riley Cole Ex-Housewife 2019 Lala Vault 2019 Edie 10 Minutes Gone 2019 Bank Employee Sam Trauma Centre 2019 Renee Spree 2020 Kendra Sheraton Hard Kill 2020 Eva Chalmers The Estate 2020 Caitlin American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally 2021 Elva Out of Death 2021 Billie Jean

Music career

The model and actress also sings. Her music is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, SoundCloud, Shazam, and other music streaming platforms. Some of her songs are listed below.

Boy feat. DJ Duffey (2017)

feat. DJ Duffey (2017) 4 U feat. Sean2 Miles and Mowii Elviz (2017)

feat. Sean2 Miles and Mowii Elviz (2017) What it's 4 feat. Sean2 Miles (2019)

feat. Sean2 Miles (2019) Love Yourself (2019)

(2019) How Could You Leave Me (2020)

(2020) Feeling You

Lala Kent's podcast

In 2020, the model and actress started her podcast, Give Them Lala. Fans get to know her as she dives deep into relationships, betrayal, mental health, sex, personal life, and business. Her podcast has featured many guests, including Katie Maloney and Jax Taylor.

Give Them Lala Beauty business

The model and actress has an entrepreneurial spirit and is the founder of Give Them Lala Beauty. Her business retails cruelty-free and high-quality cosmetics, including glosses, eyeliner, matte liquid lipsticks, highlighters, and cream lipsticks.

She also sells skincare products. Her products help prevent breakouts, fight fine lines, and give an epic glow. Her skincare products are toxin, sulfate, phthalate, and cruelty-free.

Who is Lala Kent dating right now?

The model appears to be single at the moment. She is not married to anyone, and neither has she disclosed she is dating anyone at the moment.

In 2022, she dated Don Lopez, a heavily tattooed man. Initially, Lopez was known as a mystery man before his name was revealed. The pair reportedly broke up in November 2022 after dating for a short period.

From 2016 to 2021, the model was in a relationship with Randall Emmett, a film producer. From 2015 to 2016, she dated James Kennedy. She was also rumoured to have dated Jax Taylor at one point in her life.

Why did Randall and Lala split?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were in a long-term relationship. They started dating in 2016 and broke up in 2021.

The two first met during a Christmas dinner at SUR. Randall had sent his assistant to get her manager’s contact info.

The two knew each other for about three years before Randall became Lala Kent's boyfriend. During the relationship, she fondly called him daddy husband because he reminded her of her late father.

The former lovebirds announced their engagement on 2nd September 2018. In 2019, news spread that the two split after Randall broke their no-alcohol pact.

In October 2021, the model and Randall ended their three-year engagement allegedly because of cheating. Lala claimed that Randall started dating a 23-year-old around the time their daughter was born.

Who is the father of Lala Kent's baby?

The model is a mother of one. Ocean is the name of Lala Kent's baby, and Randall Emmett is her father.

In September 2020, the model and Randall announced they were expecting their first child together. Ocean was born on 15th March 2021.

Feud with Jennifer Lawrence

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence uttered a controversial cuss word referring to Lala during a conversation with Andy Cohen. Lawrence used the word because Lala befriended her enemies on Vanderpump Rules.

This created beef between the two actresses. Lala was hurt because an A-list celebrity insulted her. She said Lawrence was a gross human being for uttering such a word.

Feeling 'numb' and 'checked out'

In early October 2023, the actress revealed that filming Season 10 of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and the Scandoval cheating scandal that bled into Season 11 left her feeling numb and a little checked out.

She expressed that she would find it challenging to watch the show because she is in a different place in life.

Filming for Season 11 started after the fallout from the scandal. The new season captured the changed dynamic for the group of friends. She saw sides of people she did not think existed.

How tall is Lala Kent?

The model is 5 ft 7 in or 170 cm tall, and her weight is about 128lb or 58 kg. She has blonde hair and green eyes, and her body measurements are 35-24-35 in.

Trivia

She is a fitness enthusiast who trains under the guidance of celebrity trainer Jenna Willis.

She is a strong believer in old traditions of marriage and life.

She has a dog named Lilly.

She got breast implants in April 2022.

She heavily intoxicated herself after losing her dad but is now several years sober.

Lala Kent is a well-known model, actress, and singer. She is best known for her role in Vanderpump Rules.

