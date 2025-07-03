Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy experienced a controversial moment online with a troll

The New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener shared a prayer with fans and followers

The troll, coming across the post, used the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to threaten the cleric about his members

A Nigerian on Elon Musk’s X has challenged Pastor Jerry Eze following a prayer he shared on social media.

The cleric in a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter) made some morning declarations when the troll decided to tackle him.

In the post, Pastor Jerry wrote:

“IT IS DONE ! Nothing Missing! Nothing Broken !! What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist !!! #NSPPD #7amFirePrayers.”

The user, identified as Olusegun Bakare, argued that once the Labour Party's 2023 flag bearer, Peter Obi, becomes the president of Nigeria, Pastor Jerry would lose members.

He wrote:

“Once Peter Obi becomes president, after 1 year, a lot of people will stop listening to you.I swear to God, who made heaven and earth ..”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Pastor Jerry and troll’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

princessccynthia said:

"Stop the stoppers. Day 4 was fire. 10 more days to go. NSPPDIANS don’t be distracted. Fire prayer!"

joythompson501 said:

"Lol thousands of people that have Trump as their president still listen to him, is Peter Obi a Messiah??? Even Billionaires listen to him, the whole world is listening to him and would keep listening to him cause God is just starting with him, God would continue to use him and take him to greater heights...."

emenikechibugo said:

"We dey pray, e dey show🔥🔥🔥."

estherdan_cool said:

"Day 5 Exempted, Protected, Covered No distractions 🔥."

mrpapaoflagos said:

"Dey play. We go Dey pray till we die."

peace___antoni said:

"Wetin concern Obi and Pst Jerry 🤦🏼‍♀️."

bugooeduzor said:

"Dey play😂 we dey pray e dey show🙌."

@oxndes said:

"Please if he blocks you, tell us."

synergy_beauty_world said:

"Nah lie oh this man’s prayers helped and gave me strength 2024."

chicalicious1911 said:

" In the grand scheme of things, you are inconsequential sir.. nothing but mere statistics.. Spokesman of the Tribe of Athaliah.. Please continue your journey into the land of Obscurity in peace.."

bes_t3 said:

"funny to think that everything is about the physical. If only y’all knew that life is more than just what we see or experience. On the Altar we don’t deal with the physical but we fight spiritual battles. So please leave us with our Elroi."

peix0ne said:

"Mumu think say na only people wey dey naija dey listen to him... mumu... The man of God gets a huge fan base and followers outside Nigeria... even his fan base outside Nigeria is higher than those in Nigeria... pray for greatness in life and not be jealous... because I can only sense jealousy here."

Pastor Jerry Eze finally replies critics

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze replied to critics of his UK prayer conference after they didn't believe the miracle that happened there was real.

The clergy had visited the UK and had a powerful prayer conference where a little girl stood up from her wheelchair.

While conducting his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things.

