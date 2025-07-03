A rare video of reclusive billionaire Mike Adenuga has surfaced online, with fans questioning his health

Many fans claim the billionaire looked physically weak and unlike his usual self

Other netizens were stunned by Adenuga’s humility, saying his respect and low-key lifestyle set him apart

Nigerians have been left stunned and deeply reflective after a rare video of billionaire businessman Dr. Mike Adenuga surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the famously reclusive tycoon in public.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the Glo Communications chairman warmly greeting guests at the private birthday party of former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion.

Known for living far from the spotlight, Adenuga’s appearance immediately stirred mixed reactions online, ranging from admiration for his humility to concern about his physical condition.

In the clip, Adenuga, Nigeria’s second richest man, after Aliko Dangote, is seen bowing and respectfully greeting attendees, a gesture that struck many netizens as remarkable for someone of his status and influence.

See the video here:

Nigerians raise concerns over Mike Adenuga's appearance

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below:

One X user, @iam_ajigijaga, commented.

“This man is not healthy at all. His level of humility though, is unmatched.”

Another user, @ridbay, wrote:

“I understand he has money and he is loaded, but Baba needs to hit the gym.”

@Midatlblog wrote.

“The highest billionaire in the room is still trying to bow and prostrate at every given opportunity. This Yoruba DNA of respect no go put us for wahala.”

But not everyone focused on his mannerisms. Several fans expressed concern over the billionaire’s physical appearance, suggesting he looked frail and tired, sparking speculations about his health.

@ACTIVE_SQUARE speculated the video was only released because “he wanted it to be seen — if not, nobody would dare.”

Another user, @Anyhow_E_Be, remarked:

“Whoever pulled this man out must be really important. He pays the media to stay out of the media. You can’t see Chief Mike IF you want to…”

One user, @phillipakinbola, even referenced a past comment by fellow billionaire Aliko Dangote, saying:

“Alhaji Aliko once said that Chief Mike can see you if he wants to, but you can’t see him if you want to.”

@Josegram93:

“Dem no born any vendor well to video am in any event at his house. Chairman for a reason.”

Mike Adenuga increases wealth in 2024

By the end of 2024, Forbes estimated that Mike Adenuga’s net worth, which started the year at $6.1 billion, had grown to $6.8 billion, ranking him as the 448th richest person in the world.

Due to the resiliency and diversification of his business empire, Adenuga, who made his fortune in oil extraction and telecommunications, witnessed a $700 million increase in his net worth in 2024.

The billionaire entrepreneur cemented his place among the richest people on the continent and among the 450 richest people worldwide during a year in which the value of the currency declined in several African countries, including Nigeria.

