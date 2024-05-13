The reason why Peter Obi visited former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and two other bigwigs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged

The chief spokesman of Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, said the closed-door meeting is centre around how to rescue Nigeria from the ruling APC

The Obi’s media team said the centre of discussion was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians

FCT, Abuja- The chief spokesman of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, has explained why the Labour Party (LP) candidate visited former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Abuja.

Tanko said Obi’s visit was based on how to rescue the ‘soul of Nigeria’ from the clutch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this while speaking with The Punch following Obi’s closed-door meeting with the PDP bigwigs in Abuja.

Why Obi met with Atiku, Saraki, Lamido

The closed-door meeting is the first Obi will be having with his former PDP political allies after he defected to LP in May 2022.

He said:

“I am not privy to their meetings. But what you are seeing are some of the long discussions we have had a long time ago. It is part of the discussions and efforts to battle for the soul of Nigeria.

“It is not a surprising thing for Obi to meet some of his political allies to discuss the situation of the country. That is the few I can say for now.”

In a similar vein, an official statement released by Obi’s media team said the meeting was to wrest power from the ruling APC.

The statement titled ‘State of the Nation and Plight of the Poor: partially read:

“At the centre of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location. In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted. Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in the Northern parts of the country.”

