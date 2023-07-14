Molly Roloff and her life after Little People, Big World

Molly Roloff is an American reality TV star who first caught public attention when she was featured in the reality TV series Little People, Big World. She appeared in numerous episodes of the TV show and became a fan favourite. Her departure from the TV series was quite unexpected, leaving many wondering what she was up to. Here is a look at her life after the reality TV series.

Former reality TV star Molly Roloff and her mum Amy. Photo: @amyjroloff on Instagram (modified by author)

Molly Roloff was a cast member of Little People, Big World in numerous initial episodes. After exiting the reality TV series, she ventured into the corporate world and has a thriving career as an accountant, having worked with multiple corporations. The former star of Little People, Big World is married.

Profile summary

Full name Molly Roloff Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1993 Age 29 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Oregon, United States Current residence Spokane, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Amy Roloff Father Matthew Roloff Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Partner Joel Silvius College Whitworth University Profession Former reality TV star, accountant Net worth $700 thousand

Molly Roloff’s biography

Molly Roloff was born in a family of four children in Oregon, United States. Her parents are Amy and Matthew Rollof. She grew up alongside her brothers, Jacob, Jeremy, and Zachary. Molly was featured alongside all her family members in the reality TV series Little People, Big World.

She joined Whitworth University, Washington, in 2012 and pursued a bachelor of arts in accounting, graduating in 2016. She also studied Spanish language and literature.

How old is Molly Roloff?

The only daughter of TV personalities Amy and Matthew Roloff is 29 years old as of July 2023. She was born on 17 September 1993. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Molly Roloff’s profession

Molly came into the limelight as a reality TV personality as one of the people featured in Little People, Big World. The reality TV star has also appeared on other TV shows, including Little People, Big Dreams and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

What does Molly Roloff do for a living? After exiting the entertainment industry, she embarked on pursuing an accounting career. According to her LinkedIn profile, in 2013 she became a transcriptionist for ABC Transcription company for about two years. She was the manager of the Associated Students of Whitworth University HUB between 2014 and 2015.

Molly joined Moss Adams in 2016 as an assurance staff and was later promoted to assurance senior. She left Moss Adams in 2021 and joined Nordstrom, an American luxury department store chain, as a senior accountant.

What happened to Molly Roloff?

Even though she has never disclosed why she left the show, it is speculated that she did not envision being in the public eye for a long time and decided to quit. Currently, she lives a private life out of the spotlight, pursuing her career in the corporate world.

What is Molly Roloff’s net worth?

Little People, Big World Molly’s net worth is allegedly $700 thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her primary source of income is earnings from her work as an accountant. She also earned money during her stint as a reality TV star.

Is Molly Roloff married?

Molly is married to Joel Silvius. Their romantic relationship dates back to their days in college when they first met. They got engaged in December 2016 before exchanging marriage vows in August 2017 in Oregon, United States.

Does Molly Roloff have a child? There are social media rumours that the former reality TV star has a kid with her husband. However, she has not confirmed the speculations.

How tall is Molly Roloff?

She stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts

Molly Roloff gained prominence when she appeared in the reality TV show Little People, Big World. She exited the show and ventured into the corporate world, working for multiple companies as an accountant. She is married and resides with her family in Spokane, Washington, United States.

