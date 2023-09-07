Chase Stokes’ girlfriend timeline: who has the actor dated?

James Alexander Chase Stokes is an American actor widely known for his prominent roles in various movies and TV shows, including Outer Banks (2020), One Of Us Is Lying (2021) and Stranger Things (2016). Chase Stokes' popularity in the entertainment industry has raised curiosity about his dating life. Who is Chase Stokes’ girlfriend?

Chase Stokes was born on 16 September 1992 in Annapolis, Maryland, United States. He made his first onscreen appearance in the 2014 short film Lost Island and has since appeared in numerous shows and movies. The rising star has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities over the years. Discover who Chase Stokes’ girlfriend is now and who he dated in the past.

Who is Chase Stokes?

The rising actor was born James Alexander Chase Stokes to Jeff Stokes and Jennifer Canning. He grew up alongside his two siblings, a brother named Kaden Stokes and a sister named Kendall Nicole.

Chase has been in the entertainment industry since 2014. He made his professional acting debut in 2016 in the science fiction, drama, and horror web series Stranger Things. His breakthrough role in the Netflix series Outer Banks propelled him into the spotlight and garnered him a global fan base.

Does Chase Stokes have a girlfriend?

Is Chase Stokes single? No, the rising actor is currently dating Kelsea Ballerini, an American country pop singer and songwriter. She was formerly married to country singer Morgan Evans from 2017 to 2022.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes first sparked dating rumours in January 2023 after they were spotted together at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles.

In late January 2023, the pair was photographed holding hands at LAX airport. In February 2023, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the country-pop singer confirmed that she was not single after opening up about her previous relationship.

Chase and Kelsea made their official red carpet debut as an item at the CMT Music Awards on April 2023 in Austin, Texas. Stokes has since accompanied the singer to several high-profile performances, including her set as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live and Variety and the Golden Globes' Venice Film Festival party.

Chase Stokes’ girlfriends' timeline

Chase Stokes has garnered considerable attention not only for his acting talent but also for his intriguing romantic relationships. The rising actor has been linked to a few high-profile stars in the past. Below are some women he has dated over the years. Some are confirmed relations, while others are rumours that have not been verified by the parties involved.

Madelyn Cline (2020–2021)

Madelyn Renee Cline is an American actress and model. She is famous for her roles as Sarah Cameron on the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks and as Whiskey in Rian Johnson's mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Chase and Madelyn Cline had a whirlwind romance that began on the set of Outer Banks.

The co-stars first met in 2019, just weeks before filming began on Outer Banks season 1 and started dating in June 2020. Before they were cast in Outer Banks, Cline and Stokes played minor roles in Netflix's Stranger Things, with Stokes appearing only in season 1 and Cline having a brief appearance in season 2.

The former partners were open about their relationship, shared memorable moments, and even accepted an award for best kiss. On 18 September 2020, they starred in a music video of a remix of Donna Summer's 1979 disco hit, Hot Stuff. They later made their red carpet debut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2021. They dated for over a year before parting ways in November 2021.

Xiomara Montalvo (2010–2020)

Before debuting into the entertainment industry, Stokes was in a long-term relationship with his high school sweetheart, Xiomara Montalvo. The two began dating in 2010 and reportedly ended their relationship in 2020 due to undisclosed reasons.

During an interview with New York Magazine‘s The Strategist in May 2020, the rising actor briefly discussed their breakup. He said,

I went through a breakup a little bit before quarantine, and it was with somebody I'd been with for almost 10 years. I’ve been writing about it, drawing inspiration from the isolation of quarantine—there’s a similar kind of heartbreak involved.

Izabella Metz (2022)

Izabella Metz is a Canadian model, singer, actress and social media personality best known for sharing modelling and lifestyle content on various social media platforms.

Chase and the model sparked dating rumours in June 2022 after they were spotted together in New York City hugging and holding hands. However, neither Stokes nor Metz has made any official comment on their outing and relationship status.

FAQs

Who is Chase Stokes? He is an American actor best known for his roles in Outer Banks, Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets, and Stranger Things. Where is Chase Stokes from? He was born in Annapolis, Maryland, United States. How old is Chase Stokes? He is 30 years old as of 2023. He was born on 16 September 1992. Who are Chase Stokes’ parents? His parents are Jeff Stokes and Jennifer Canning. What is Chase Stokes' sexuality? The actor is straight. Is Chase Stokes married? No, the actor is not married and has never been married before. Who is Chase Stokes dating? He is currently in a romantic relationship with American country pop singer and songwriter Kelsea Nicole Ballerini. How tall is Chase Stokes? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Chase Stokes is a rising actor best known for his roles in Outer Banks, One Of Us Is Lying and Stranger Things. Chase Stokes' girlfriend is Kelsea Nicole Ballerini. She is an American pop singer and songwriter who was previously married to Morgan Evans. He has also been romantically linked to a few women in the past, including Madelyn Cline.

