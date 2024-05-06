A Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself pampering her husband and giving him a gentle facial care session

In the video, she exfoliated her man’s face, carved his eyebrows, applied oil on his face, and also applied lip gloss on his lips

Some of the men in the comments section expressed eagerness to receive such pampering from their women

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts online after sharing a video from her man's facial care session.

The heartwarming video showed her exfoliating her husband's face and gently carving his beards at home.

Lady pampers husband's face in video Photo credit: @chim_daniels/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady pampers her man in viral video

The lady identified on TikTok as @chim_daniels gave her man a very good face pamper while he laid on the bed.

She did not only carve his beards, but also carved his eyebrows, applied oil on his face and massaged it in gently.

While sharing her video, the lady advised women to take care of their men before another woman does it for them.

She wrote:

“Your sign to take care of your man. Before another woman will help you and take care of him.”

See the post below:

Reactions as lady pampers her man's face

Some of the reactions in the comments section on TikTok were from men who desired to experience such pampering from their women.

Festus Chijioke Nwol said:

“Honestly i need this kind of treatment. but bo girlfriend.”

@lellinho10 reacted:

“Try this with me and l'll just sleep.”

Smooth reacted:

“Who will take care of me like this.”

Dip said:

“Na so l do finish werey come dey fresh pass me .... I come dey ask am whether e go do facials again.”

@igwe102 reacted:

“Na man wey calm down we go take care of.”

АКЦ said:

“I m still waiting for somebody daughter to do this on me.”

Princenelson001 said:

“Abeg who go use my fine face recreate.”

