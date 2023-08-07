Popular Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, made an emotional observation about her wealthy father.

In a warm Insta story post, she spoke about her relationship with Femi Otedola and how lucky she was to have him as her father.

DJ Cuppy speaks highly of her father Femi Otedola Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Cuppy shared a picture of herself and her father on her Instagram account and wrote that she values spending time with him above anything else.

Cuppy claimed that their interactions are filled with jokes, pleasantries, and other tiny acts of kindness that deepen and enhance their connection.

Not stopping there, She claimed that being the millionaire mogul's daughter is a blessing for her and that she treasures every second spent with dad.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, she wrote:

"Spending time with my dad @femiotedola is something I treasure. Now that I'm 30 years old. I'm so grateful for our special bond of friendship. We laugh, we talk, and we share, and it's all these small moments that make our relationship so special.

I'm so blessed to be his daughter and cherish every moment we have together."

See her post below

DJ Cuppy speaks on dad Femi Otedola's amazing qualities Credit: @cupyymusic

Source: Instagram

