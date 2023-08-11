Children are a gift from God, and many female Nigerian celebrities have been blessed with one, two or more kids.

While some of these women have kids for their husbands, forming a family unit, others are single mothers and carrying the burden on their own.

List of Nigerian female stars who are secretive about their baby daddies Photo credit: @officialtboss/@iniedo

Some celeb mums have kids for men who are known or equally in the spotlight as them, while others have chosen to keep the identities of their baby daddies a secret.

Legit.ng brings you a list of popular Nigerian female stars who have managed to keep details of the father of their children away from the public eye.

1. Genevie Nnaji keeps mum over her daughter and father

For the veteran actress, little is known about her journey as a mother except that she had her first and only child at 17.

Beyond covering the identity of her child's father, the actress has managed to keep her daughter away from the public eye.

Genevieve has also been scarce from the public, only showing up once in a blue moon to the delight of her numerous fans.

2. Ini Edo welcomed her child via surrogacy

The actress welcomed her first and only child, Light in 2021 via surrogacy, which sparked online reactions.

Two years later, Ini is still uninterested in talking about the man responsible for her child's existence.

The actress is also doing her best to keep her child's identity away from social media; so far, no one except her close acquaintances knows what Light looks like.

3. Tboss has a lookalike daughter

The BBNaija ex-housemate has a beautiful daughter, an adorable four-year-old who doesn't get tired of flaunting.

The reality star wears her mum badge proudly, and even though nosy netizens always poke at her father, the entrepreneur has kept mum.

The reality TV star announced the birth of her child in 2019, and there were talks online concerning the paternity.

4. BBNaija Queen is a yummy mum of one

In December 2022, social media went abuzz as BBNaija 2021 housemate Quen Meercy Atang announced she was expecting her first child.

A few weeks later, the reality star welcomed her daughter and questions about the child's father came up.

Queen has been secretive about the paternity of her child, but some netizens guessed comedian Lord Lamba is the baby daddy.

5. Etinosa Idemudia is a single mum of one

Etinosa welcomed her child in 2020 amid backlash because she was a celibacy champion and vocal about it.

In 2021, the actress showed off her lookalike daughter, unveiling her face for the world to see.

Etinosa is a single mum and has kept the identity of the father of her child a mystery.

6. Ruth Kadiri's husband's identity is unknown

The much-loved actress is a mum to two beautiful girls, Reign, born in 2019, and Emerald, in 2021.

The filmmaker had a private wedding ceremony, and to date, the public has no idea what her husband looks like.

The most Ruth has done is show off her kids and gush over her husband.

7. Biodun Okeowo's children keep low profile like their father

Omoborty, as she is findly called, has two children, a girl and a boy, that she has been raising as a single mum.

The actress doesn't talk about her children's father (s) and makes sure her children keep a very low profile on social media.

Beyond their birthdays, Omoborty doesn't give off any information about her kids on her Instagram page.

8. Halima Abubakar's baby daddy is unknown

The controversial actress, in 2020, announced the arrival of her son and created a buzz around his identity.

Much later, she finally unveiled her son's face, and the conversation moved from if she was truly pregnant to who the baby's father was.

To date, Halima has still not opened up about the father of her child.

9. Eniola Ajao has a grown up son

In 2022, actress Eniola Ajao's son turned 20, and she took to social media to celebrate and gush over him.

The Yoruba movie star has kept her life as a mother private, only putting it out when needed.

A look through the actress' IG page shows little about her son and definitely nothing about his father.

