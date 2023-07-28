Matthew Underwood’s story: his life before and after Zoey 101
Matthew Underwood gained massive prominence when he starred in the Nickelodeon comedy-drama series Zoey 101. The actor has been featured in multiple movies and TV series, such as The Unicorn Sisters and Time Hoppers. He is also a film director and writer.
Matthew Underwood is an actor, director, and writer. He commenced his career at a tender age as a child model and appeared in a few commercials. The actor had minor roles in the early stages of his acting career until 2008 when he was featured in the hit series Zoey 101.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Matthew Underwood
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|23 April 1990
|Age
|33 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Fort Pierce, Florida, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|130
|Weight in kilograms
|59
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Patricia Underwood
|Father
|Jerry Wayne Underwood
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Film/voice actor, director, writer
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@mattunderwood
Matthew Underwood's bio
The actor was born to Patricia and Jerry Wayne Underwood in Fort Pierce, Florida, United States. He has three siblings, Joshua, Rebecca, and Jacob Underwood. He is an American national of white ethnicity, living in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he pursues his profession.
How old is Matthew Underwood?
Matthew Underwood’s age is 33 years as of 2023. The Zoey 101 star was born on 23 April 1990. His zodiac sign is Taurus.
Matthew Underwood’s career
Matthew is a film and voice actor, director, and writer. He was reportedly a child model when he was six months old and appeared in some commercials, including Kids Line and E-Venture Kids.
According to IMDb, he started acting in 1999 and has had multiple acting credits. Here is a list of Matthew Underwood’s movies and TV shows:
|Movies/TV series
|Year
|Roles
|Remi
|2022
|Himself
|Jamie Lynn Spears & Chantel Jeffries: Follow Me
|2020
|Matt Underwood
|The Unicorn Sisters
|2019
|Josh
|The Alien
|2019
|Matthew
|Time Hoppers
|2018
|Ceasar
|The Golden Stars
|2017
|Matt
|The Magic Studio
|2017
|Matthew
|Zoey 101
|2005 - 2008
|Logan Reese
|Reality Horror Night
|2008
|Matthew
|Avatar: The Last Airbender
|2007
|Voice of Hide and Timid Kid
|Casper’s Scare School
|2006
|Voice of Thatch
|Web Journal Now
|2006
|Matt
|Damnation of Souls
|2006
|Band Member Ghost #2
|Method & Red
|2004
|Bully
|The Marionette
|2004
|Child
|The Wishing Stone
|2002
|-
|Go For It!
|2002
|-
|My Neighbors the Yamandas
|1999
|-
Apart from acting, he is a film director and boasts about eight credits. He is also the writer of Dr. Pepper and I Am a Star Aka Kids Got Talent.
What happened to Matthew Underwood?
In April 2012, the Zoey 101 star found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was caught with a prohibited substance and a minor in a bedroom. He was arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida, locked up in a nearby jail and later released but put on probation.
Later that same year, he got in trouble when he appeared at his hookah lounge, violating his 12-month probation. He was arrested for the second time and later released.
In 2017, the American actor hit the headlines again, but for a good reason. He saved a baby from a car crash. The baby’s parents reportedly passed out from overuse of an illegal substance leading to the car crash.
Does Matthew Underwood have a girlfriend?
He is seemingly not in a romantic relationship. He allegedly dated actress Erin Sanders after their appearance in Zoey 101, but neither confirmed whether they were an item.
What is Matthew Underwood’s height?
The actor stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).
FAQs about Matthew Underwood
- Who is Matthew Underwood? He is an American film and voice actor, director, and writer.
- When was Matthew Underwood born? He was born on 23 April 1990. He is 33 years old as of 2023.
- Who are Matthew Underwood’s siblings? He has three siblings, Joshua, Rebecca, and Jacob Underwood.
- Is Matthew Underwood related to Carrie Underwood? The Before He Cheats singer is Matthew’s first cousin.
- Where is Matthew Underwood now? He is based in Los Angeles, pursuing multiple careers in the entertainment industry.
- Will Matthew Underwood be in Zoey 102? He is set to be featured as Logan Reese in the yet-to-be-released TV series.
- Does Matthew Underwood have a wife? He is not married and has no spouse.
- How tall is Matthew Underwood? His height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
Matthew Underwood is prominently known for his role in Zoey 101 but has also been featured in other movies and TV series. Besides acting, he thrives as a film director and writer. The Florida native resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
