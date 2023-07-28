Matthew Underwood’s story: his life before and after Zoey 101

Matthew Underwood gained massive prominence when he starred in the Nickelodeon comedy-drama series Zoey 101. The actor has been featured in multiple movies and TV series, such as The Unicorn Sisters and Time Hoppers. He is also a film director and writer.

The Zoey 101 star arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023, held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Underwood is an actor, director, and writer. He commenced his career at a tender age as a child model and appeared in a few commercials. The actor had minor roles in the early stages of his acting career until 2008 when he was featured in the hit series Zoey 101.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Underwood Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Fort Pierce, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Patricia Underwood Father Jerry Wayne Underwood Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Film/voice actor, director, writer Net worth $1 million Instagram @mattunderwood

Matthew Underwood's bio

The actor was born to Patricia and Jerry Wayne Underwood in Fort Pierce, Florida, United States. He has three siblings, Joshua, Rebecca, and Jacob Underwood. He is an American national of white ethnicity, living in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he pursues his profession.

How old is Matthew Underwood?

Matthew Underwood’s age is 33 years as of 2023. The Zoey 101 star was born on 23 April 1990. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Matthew Underwood’s career

Matthew is a film and voice actor, director, and writer. He was reportedly a child model when he was six months old and appeared in some commercials, including Kids Line and E-Venture Kids.

According to IMDb, he started acting in 1999 and has had multiple acting credits. Here is a list of Matthew Underwood’s movies and TV shows:

Movies/TV series Year Roles Remi 2022 Himself Jamie Lynn Spears & Chantel Jeffries: Follow Me 2020 Matt Underwood The Unicorn Sisters 2019 Josh The Alien 2019 Matthew Time Hoppers 2018 Ceasar The Golden Stars 2017 Matt The Magic Studio 2017 Matthew Zoey 101 2005 - 2008 Logan Reese Reality Horror Night 2008 Matthew Avatar: The Last Airbender 2007 Voice of Hide and Timid Kid Casper’s Scare School 2006 Voice of Thatch Web Journal Now 2006 Matt Damnation of Souls 2006 Band Member Ghost #2 Method & Red 2004 Bully The Marionette 2004 Child The Wishing Stone 2002 - Go For It! 2002 - My Neighbors the Yamandas 1999 -

Apart from acting, he is a film director and boasts about eight credits. He is also the writer of Dr. Pepper and I Am a Star Aka Kids Got Talent.

What happened to Matthew Underwood?

In April 2012, the Zoey 101 star found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was caught with a prohibited substance and a minor in a bedroom. He was arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida, locked up in a nearby jail and later released but put on probation.

Later that same year, he got in trouble when he appeared at his hookah lounge, violating his 12-month probation. He was arrested for the second time and later released.

In 2017, the American actor hit the headlines again, but for a good reason. He saved a baby from a car crash. The baby’s parents reportedly passed out from overuse of an illegal substance leading to the car crash.

Does Matthew Underwood have a girlfriend?

He is seemingly not in a romantic relationship. He allegedly dated actress Erin Sanders after their appearance in Zoey 101, but neither confirmed whether they were an item.

What is Matthew Underwood’s height?

The actor stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

FAQs about Matthew Underwood

Who is Matthew Underwood? He is an American film and voice actor, director, and writer. When was Matthew Underwood born? He was born on 23 April 1990. He is 33 years old as of 2023. Who are Matthew Underwood’s siblings? He has three siblings, Joshua, Rebecca, and Jacob Underwood. Is Matthew Underwood related to Carrie Underwood? The Before He Cheats singer is Matthew’s first cousin. Where is Matthew Underwood now? He is based in Los Angeles, pursuing multiple careers in the entertainment industry. Will Matthew Underwood be in Zoey 102? He is set to be featured as Logan Reese in the yet-to-be-released TV series. Does Matthew Underwood have a wife? He is not married and has no spouse. How tall is Matthew Underwood? His height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Matthew Underwood is prominently known for his role in Zoey 101 but has also been featured in other movies and TV series. Besides acting, he thrives as a film director and writer. The Florida native resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Keemokazi’s biography. He is a California-based Arab social media influencer and rapper. He is known for songs such as Ramadan, Tuesday, and Gucci Umbrella.

His real name is Kareem Hesri. He gained social media fame by sharing engaging videos such as dance moves, challenges, and pranks on TikTok. He has a massive following across social media platforms. Get to know details about his profession and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng