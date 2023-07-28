Global site navigation

Matthew Underwood's story: his life before and after Zoey 101
Matthew Underwood’s story: his life before and after Zoey 101

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Matthew Underwood gained massive prominence when he starred in the Nickelodeon comedy-drama series Zoey 101. The actor has been featured in multiple movies and TV series, such as The Unicorn Sisters and Time Hoppers. He is also a film director and writer.

Matthew Underwood
The Zoey 101 star arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023, held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden
Source: Getty Images

Matthew Underwood is an actor, director, and writer. He commenced his career at a tender age as a child model and appeared in a few commercials. The actor had minor roles in the early stages of his acting career until 2008 when he was featured in the hit series Zoey 101.

Profile summary

Full nameMatthew Underwood
GenderMale
Date of birth23 April 1990
Age33 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthFort Pierce, Florida, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds130
Weight in kilograms59
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
MotherPatricia Underwood
FatherJerry Wayne Underwood
Siblings3
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionFilm/voice actor, director, writer
Net worth$1 million
Instagram@mattunderwood

Matthew Underwood's bio

The actor was born to Patricia and Jerry Wayne Underwood in Fort Pierce, Florida, United States. He has three siblings, Joshua, Rebecca, and Jacob Underwood. He is an American national of white ethnicity, living in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he pursues his profession.

How old is Matthew Underwood?

Matthew Underwood’s age is 33 years as of 2023. The Zoey 101 star was born on 23 April 1990. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Matthew Underwood’s career

Matthew is a film and voice actor, director, and writer. He was reportedly a child model when he was six months old and appeared in some commercials, including Kids Line and E-Venture Kids.

According to IMDb, he started acting in 1999 and has had multiple acting credits. Here is a list of Matthew Underwood’s movies and TV shows:

Movies/TV seriesYearRoles
Remi2022Himself
Jamie Lynn Spears & Chantel Jeffries: Follow Me2020Matt Underwood
The Unicorn Sisters2019Josh
The Alien2019Matthew
Time Hoppers2018Ceasar
The Golden Stars2017Matt
The Magic Studio2017Matthew
Zoey 1012005 - 2008Logan Reese
Reality Horror Night2008Matthew
Avatar: The Last Airbender2007Voice of Hide and Timid Kid
Casper’s Scare School2006Voice of Thatch
Web Journal Now2006Matt
Damnation of Souls2006Band Member Ghost #2
Method & Red2004Bully
The Marionette2004Child
The Wishing Stone2002-
Go For It!2002-
My Neighbors the Yamandas1999-

Apart from acting, he is a film director and boasts about eight credits. He is also the writer of Dr. Pepper and I Am a Star Aka Kids Got Talent.

What happened to Matthew Underwood?

In April 2012, the Zoey 101 star found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was caught with a prohibited substance and a minor in a bedroom. He was arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida, locked up in a nearby jail and later released but put on probation.

Later that same year, he got in trouble when he appeared at his hookah lounge, violating his 12-month probation. He was arrested for the second time and later released.

In 2017, the American actor hit the headlines again, but for a good reason. He saved a baby from a car crash. The baby’s parents reportedly passed out from overuse of an illegal substance leading to the car crash.

Does Matthew Underwood have a girlfriend?

He is seemingly not in a romantic relationship. He allegedly dated actress Erin Sanders after their appearance in Zoey 101, but neither confirmed whether they were an item.

What is Matthew Underwood’s height?

The actor stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

FAQs about Matthew Underwood

  1. Who is Matthew Underwood? He is an American film and voice actor, director, and writer.
  2. When was Matthew Underwood born? He was born on 23 April 1990. He is 33 years old as of 2023.
  3. Who are Matthew Underwood’s siblings? He has three siblings, Joshua, Rebecca, and Jacob Underwood.
  4. Is Matthew Underwood related to Carrie Underwood? The Before He Cheats singer is Matthew’s first cousin.
  5. Where is Matthew Underwood now? He is based in Los Angeles, pursuing multiple careers in the entertainment industry.
  6. Will Matthew Underwood be in Zoey 102? He is set to be featured as Logan Reese in the yet-to-be-released TV series.
  7. Does Matthew Underwood have a wife? He is not married and has no spouse.
  8. How tall is Matthew Underwood? His height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Matthew Underwood is prominently known for his role in Zoey 101 but has also been featured in other movies and TV series. Besides acting, he thrives as a film director and writer. The Florida native resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Keemokazi’s biography. He is a California-based Arab social media influencer and rapper. He is known for songs such as Ramadan, Tuesday, and Gucci Umbrella.

His real name is Kareem Hesri. He gained social media fame by sharing engaging videos such as dance moves, challenges, and pranks on TikTok. He has a massive following across social media platforms. Get to know details about his profession and personal life.

