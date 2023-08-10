Meet Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Ben Affleck's child

Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck is a non-binary American celebrity kid known for being the child of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Their father, Ben, is known for starring as Chuckie in Good Will Hunting and Nick Dunne in Girl Gone. Their mother, Jennifer, has appeared in several movies and TV series, including The Last Thing He Told Me and Party Down.

Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck (L) and Samuel Garner Affleck attend the ceremony honouring Jennifer Garner with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck is the second child of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Their parents divorced when they were nine, and they were raised alongside other siblings through co-parenting. Even though their parents are famous personalities, they were rarely seen in public as their parents kept them away from the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck Gender Non-binary Date of birth 6 January 2009 Age 14 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'8" Height in centimetres 142 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jennifer Anne Garner Father Benjamin Géza Affleck Siblings 2 Relationship status Single

Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck’s biography

The celebrity kid was born into the family of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck’s gender? Seraphina reportedly identifies as non-binary and, thus, prefers using the pronouns they and them. They have two siblings, a brother and a sister.

Seraphina is an American national of white ethnicity. They reside with their family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck’s age

Ben Affleck’s daughter, Seraphina, is 14 years old as of 2023. They celebrate their birthday on 6 January yearly and were born in 2009. Their zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Emme Muniz and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth leave the "Into the Woods" Broadway musical at St. James Theatre in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

What happened between Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck's parents?

Their parents divorced when they were 9, and their father re-married songstress Jennifer Lopez. On the other hand, their mother, Jennifer, is reportedly dating businessman John Miller.

What are Seraphina Affleck’s parents known for?

Ben Affleck is a filmmaker and actor boasting numerous acting credits, including his notable roles in Gone Girl, Good Will Hunting, and The Town. Their mother, Jennifer Garner, is also into acting and has been featured in multiple movies and TV series, such as Daredevil, Alias, 13 Going on 30, and Juno.

Seraphina Affleck’s siblings

They were brought up alongside two siblings, Violet Anne Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck. Violet is their eldest sibling, born on 1 December 2005 and is 17 years old as of August 2023. Seraphina’s younger brother, Samuel, was born on 27 February 2012 and is 11 years old as of 2023.

Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Seraphina, also has two stepsiblings, twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz. Emme and Maximilian are Jennifer Lopez’s children from her previous marriage with Marc Anthony. Seraphina shares a close bond with Emme, who reportedly identifies as non-binary.

Seraphina Affleck and Emme Anthony are seen at a Sephora store in Paris, France. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

Fast facts about Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck

Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck is actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s second child. Their parents have kept them away from the spotlight, but they are occasionally seen in public events accompanying their parents. They have two siblings and two stepsiblings.

