Destin Christopher Tucker’s biography: who is Chris Tucker’s son?

Destin Christopher Tucker is best known as the son of the prominent American actor and comedian Chris Tucker. He is a budding actor, having featured in a movie known as Love in Moreno Valley. Besides acting, he is pursuing a career as a filmmaker.

Destin grew up in Los Angeles, California, where he was raised by his mother. However, he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, for his undergraduate studies and also to pursue his career.

Destin Christopher Tucker’s biography

The budding filmmaker was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to the famous actor and comedian Chris Tucker and health coach Azja Pryor. After 7 years of marriage, his parents divorced in 2003.

Destin studied cinematography and film production at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated in May 2021.

When is Destin Christopher Tucker’s birthday?

Chris Tucker’s son was born on 14 September 1998. His zodiac sign is Libra.

How Old is Destin Christopher Tucker?

Destin Christopher Tucker’s age is 23 years as of March 2022.

What is Destin Christopher Tucker’s nationality?

He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Why is Destin Christopher Tucker famous?

Destin came into the limelight as the son of the renowned American actor and comedian Chris Tucker and health coach Azja Pryor. His father is a popular figure in the American entertainment industry, drawing media attention to his family.

Destin made his acting debut in 2019 when he played the role of a student in the comedy-drama movie Love in Moreno Valley.

Currently, he is pursuing his dreams in the entertainment industry as a filmmaker and producer at Light of Kings productions in Atlanta, Georgia.

Is Destin Christopher Tucker single?

The young American filmmaker is seemingly single. He recently shared his photo with an unknown lady on his Instagram page but did not disclose whether they are dating or not.

What is Destin Christopher Tucker’s height?

He stands at 6 feet (183 cm) tall.

Social media presence

Destin is on Instagram, where he has close to 5 thousand followers. He occasionally shares his lifestyle pictures on the platform.

Fast facts about Destin Christopher

He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Destin has a pet dog.

He enjoys playing basketball in his spare time.

He loves Formula 1 and occasionally attends car racing events.

He is adventurous and likes outdoor activities.

After divorce, Destin Christopher Tucker’s mom Azja married Cheridd Ndiaye. She later gave birth to Iman Joelle, making her Destin's half-sister.

Even though Destin Christopher Tucker is known for being Chris Tucker’s son, he is making a name for himself as a rising filmmaker. He is a recent college graduate with a bright future ahead of him.

