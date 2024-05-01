A young lady in Lagos narrated a humorous incident that occurred on a bus, capturing immediate online interest

The video revealed the driver engaging with a live TikTok audience while navigating towards their destination

She confessed her astonishment at the enterprising nature of Lagos residents, which she found quite entertaining

In Lagos, a Nigerian lady captured a curious scene on her camera: a bus driver was simultaneously driving and live-streaming on TikTok.

This unexpected moment of multitasking, shared by @lizzian5, quickly became a talking point online.

The Nigerian lady saw when the bus driver went live. Photo credit: @lizzian5

She expressed both amusement and surprise at the relentless work ethic that seems to thrive in the city’s atmosphere, as shown by @lizzian5.

Many people who watched the video expressed their delight, while some admitted that they often follow TikTok live.

As of publishing the story, the video has gathered hundreds of likes and comments with a growing momentum.

TikTok live

A TikTok live video is a feature within the TikTok app that allows users to broadcast videos in real-time to their followers.

Unlike pre-recorded TikTok videos, live videos are unedited and unscripted, offering an interactive experience where viewers can join the session, comment, ask questions, and send virtual gifts.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tems Money said:

“Bus driver tiktok live video.”

Beads By ChristyO wrote:

“And I saw this live yesterday o.”

Cakes IN Ibadan:

“Double hustle.”

Night.mares commented:

“I do watch his tiktok live.”

Lizzian:

“Really, was surprised 100 of people were watching him.”

Mackyscaket:

“To think I saw this.”

WBlessing:

“My eyes see watin my mouth no fe talk.”

Source: Legit.ng