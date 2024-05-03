A Nigerian man has celebrated his younger sister's performance in the just-concluded 2024 UTME

The man said the young girl rejected science class after seeing what he suffered as a medical doctor

He added that she lost her dad 32 days ago and could not read for the exam due to the pain of her father's loss

A proud doctor, Bello Ardo, has taken to social media to celebrate his younger sister for her performance in the UTME despite the setback of her dad's demise.

Bello revealed she turned 16 on Wednesday, May 1 and refused to go to science class or study medicine.

According to him, her decision was based on the suffering she saw him go through.

Bello added that their father died 32 days ago, and his sister couldn't read for the JAMB exam amid the pain.

Yet, she scored 270. Bello reposted his old tweet containing her picture, where she dressed as a doctor for her school's career day.

"Lil sis saw the shege I was seeing as a doctor then and refused to even go to science class, let alone end up studying medicine. She lost her dad 32 days ago and couldn't read for JAMB amidst all the pain, wrote JAMB last week, turned 16 yesterday and got a score of 270 today," Bello wrote on X.

The girl's result puts her among the 4.2 % of UTME candidates who scored 250 and above.

Bello Ardo's sister's result amazes people

@YahayaHasiya said:

"Barakallahu feek. I know what losing a loved one at a crucial time feels like. Can't imagine the emotional turmoil she's going through.

"Super proud she did well despite the incident."

@aligubio_ said:

"This is a beautiful news wrapped around a sad and heartbreaking story.

"May Allah forgive Baba and have mercy’s on his soul. May Allah give you all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

@Usouph said:

"Proud of lil sis. She’d become that Dr insha'Allah."

@triggaaaaaaaa said:

"May his soul Rest In Peace, and May God Almighty be with her."

@_mahmudabba said:

"May Allah forgive and have mercy on him, ameen ya rabb. She’s a queen! Any dad will be proud of a daughter like her, Allah ya zaba mata mafi alkhairi."

@miss_wunti said:

"Masha Allah, may Allah make it easy for Her, Allah jikan baba."

@unusual_khadee said:

"May Allah forgive baba’s shortcomings, illuminate his qabr, grant him an abode in Jannah and grant you all the fortitude to bear the loss. Tell lil sis baba is always going to be proud of her, whether he’s here or not & May Allah bless the path of everything she sets to achieve."

