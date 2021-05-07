Danny Duncan biography: age, height, net worth, where does he live?

Who is Danny Duncan? He is an accomplished YouTuber who has earned considerable fame through his humorous content. He has been entertaining fans of his YouTube channel through his prank videos since 2014.

Danny Duncan in official attire. Photo: @dannyduncan69

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old YouTuber has carved a niche for himself in a venture which has earned him so much recognition. He is well-known for his funny pranks and the massive fan base he has accumulated over the years.

Danny Duncan profile summary

Also known as: Garry Winthrope

Garry Winthrope Date of birth: July 27, 1992

July 27, 1992 Danny Duncan age: 29 years (as of 2021)

29 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Englewood, Florida

Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Mother : Susan Duncan

: Susan Duncan Siblings : A half-brother named Mathew and a sister

: A half-brother named Mathew and a sister Relationship status: Single

Single School: Lemon Bay High School

Lemon Bay High School Net worth: $7.5 million

$7.5 million Occupation : YouTube personality, sketch comedian, prankster and vlogger

: YouTube personality, sketch comedian, prankster and vlogger YouTube : @dannyduncan69

: @dannyduncan69 TikTok : @dannyduncan69

: @dannyduncan69 Facebook :

: Twitter : @DannyDuncan69

: @DannyDuncan69 Instagram : @DannyDuncan69

: @DannyDuncan69 Website: dannyduncan69.com

Danny Duncan biography

Duncan was born on July 27, 1992, in Englewood, Florida where he spent much of his childhood with his family. How old is Danny Duncan? As of 2021, he is 29 years old.

For his high school education, he attended Lemon Bay High School in Englewood.

Danny Duncan attends the premiere of Warner Bros' 'Annabelle Comes Home' at Regency Village Theatre on June 20, 2019 in Westwood, California. Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Career

Duncan is a famous internet icon, prankster, and YouTuber. After graduation, he got a job at Walgreens, but he quit the job a few months later. Shortly after, in 2014, Danny Duncan YouTube career commenced.

Danny regularly posted short comical videos ranging from tutorials on how to fix injuries for skaters to showcasing skateboarding skills on his YouTube channel. In 2016, he ventured into posting prank videos and humorous content, which helped him gain attention.

For instance, his 2016 video Falling with 30,000 Pennies quickly became popular, with over 30 million views presently. His other popular videos include Going Down Stairs on a Hoverboard!, Security Guard Prank At UCLA!, and Grocery Shopping with Danny Duncan 4, among several others.

His prank videos have constantly commanded massive support from entertainment seekers on YouTube. Currently, his YouTube channel has more than 5.73 million subscribers. Also, his videos attract a lot of attention, with millions of viewers watching his content regularly. He is also famous on Instagram, where he has 2.8 million followers.

Duncan is keen on succeeding at what he loves doing. He has ambitions of becoming an actor and sees YouTube as a platform to launch his career in the right direction.

Clothing line

The aspiring actor launched his clothing line in 2019 in collaboration with Killer Merch - a recognized company that handles operations for various American celebrities. The clothing line is available on Zumiez.

How much does Danny Duncan make?

The prankster earns his income primarily from his YouTube channel and his clothing line. He also sells merchandise, such as T-shirts and hoodies, which earns him a significant amount of cash.

The website Naibuzz guesstimates that he makes $9,600 per day from the ads that run on his YouTube videos and that Danny Duncan net worth is $7.5 million.

The YouTuber posing for a photo. Photo: @dannyduncan69

Source: Instagram

Where does Danny Duncan live?

Duncan lives in Los Angeles, California, where he purchased his luxury home for more than $3.5 million back in 2019. His modern home sits in prime Beverly Grove, a centrally-located, densely-populated L.A. neighborhood adjacent to West Hollywood.

How tall is Danny Duncan?

Danny Duncan height is about 5 feet and 10 inches (1.78m). His weight is approximately 57 kilograms (125.66 pounds).

Danny Duncan is doing quite well. He has gone from being a Walgreens employee to one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide.

