The love story between Nollywood power couple Peggy Ovire and her hubby Freddie Leonard isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon

Freddie Leonard recently added a new age, and his beautiful wife, Peggy Ovire, threw him a surprise birthday bash

A video of the actor gushing massively after his wife caught him unaware, throwing him a surprise birthday bash, has gone viral

Nigerian movie star Fredrick Leonard recently added a new age, and his wife, Peggy Ovire, has spared no stone in her bid to celebrate her hubby.

The Nollywood stars who tied the knot in 2022 are one of the movie industry's most loved couple, and they never shy from entertaining their fans with sweet content.

Peggy Ovire stuns her hubby on his birthday as she throws him a surprise birthday bash. Photo credit: @peggyovire/@freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

A video of Freddie Leonard blushing like a woman in a viral clip has created quite a stir online after his wife threw him a surprise birthday bash.

Peggy Ovire showers Freddie with love

The Nollywood actress, in the caption of her viral video, waxed lyrically about her hubby, Freddie Leonard and how much she loves him.

She noted in her post that he is not just her husband but also her bestfriend and role model.

Here's an excerpt of Peggy Ovire's caption below:

"I see the Nights of No sleep, reading, Studying, Planning, running ideas with me so you can put food on our Table. I see you baby & I want you to know, that I'm proud of you. May God give you the grace to be a better Man Everyday, May your light continue to Shine for the world to see."

Legit.ng recalls reporting the special prayer Peggy Ovire posted on her page when she and Freddie celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions trail Peggy Ovire's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Peggy Ovire's video:

@officialujuokoli:

"Come see BADDO dey shy oooo…this is beautiful….our premium wife….thanks for the love you shower on him….Godbless your good heart."

@nnellycul:

"This sisters crush got me rolling , happy birthday sir more grace and peace in everything you do. Sisters crush over to you guys!"

@anthonymonjaro:

"See better wife …. And na my sister be that."

@bbychantsz.cw:

"He shares same birthday with my son who turns 3 today…..happy birthday to your hubby oo….."

@kasie_martha_:

"Ndiasili can now hug the nearest transformer . Happy birthday Fred."

@tobi.neri:

"She say fellow wives."

@lizzygoldofficial:

"This is so sweet."

@empressnjamah:

"So sweet to watch, happy cake day Freddie."

@gorgeous_pola:

"Awwwww, you see what I’m talking about? Enoho, God continue to give you wisdom. Happy Birthday to my lovely sister’s husband."

Source: Legit.ng