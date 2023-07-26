Igby Rigney’s bio: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Igby Rigney is an American actor, model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. He garnered prominence as Kevin in the Netflix series The Midnight Club. The actor has also been featured in films like Joe Bell, F9: The Fast Saga and Double Down South.

The American actor attends Netflix's The Midnight Club at New York Comic Con on October 06, 2022, in New York City. Photo; Jason Mendez

Igby Rigney made his acting debut in 2018, portraying Evan Scott in Blue Bloods. The model has worked with renowned talent agencies, appearing in various magazine articles and covers. He is also into music and has released a few songs.

Profile summary

Full name Igby Rigney Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 2003 Age 20 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ossining, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Shoe size 7 (US) Father Chris Rigney Relationship status Single School Ossining High School University Pace University Profession Actor, model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @igby.rigney

Igby Rigney's bio

Where is Igby Rigney from? The renowned actor was born in Ossining, New York City, United States. His father is Chris Rigney, a professional painter and artist. The internet sensation is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

How old is Igby Rigney? He is 20 years as of July 2023; the actor was born on 6 June 2003, making him a Gemini.

The American model attended Ossining High School in New York, USA. After that, he enrolled at Pace University in New York City.

Career

He is an actor, model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. He began acting in 2018 when he appeared in Blue Bloods as Evan Scott. According to his IMDb profile, Igby Rigney's movies and TV shows are as follows.

Movie Roles Year Blue Bloods Evan Scott 2018 Last Summer with Uncle Ira Daniel Rosen 2020 Joe Bell Chance 2020 F9: The Fast Saga Young Jesse 2021 Midnight Mass Warren Flynn 2021 The Midnight Club Kevin 2022 Double Down South Little Nick 2022 The Sex Lives of College Girls Wes 2022

The actor is also working on the following upcoming movies and TV shows.

Out of My Comfort Zone

The Fall of the House of Usher

How much is Igby Rigney's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American actor`s alleged net worth is between $1 million and $2 million. His primary source of income is his acting career.

What is Igby Rigney's height?

The prominent actor stands 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

FAQs

Igby Rigney is a successful model, actor, entrepreneur and social media influencer. The actor has garnered fame by appearing in films such as The Midnight Club, Double Down South and Blue Bloods.

