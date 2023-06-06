Who is Sofia Franklyn’s boyfriend? Her relationships explored

Sofia Franklyn is a famous American podcaster, blogger and entrepreneur. She rose to stardom in 2018 when she wrote an article discussing her sexual adventures in her hometown in Utah, United States, while working at Barstool Sports. Like many celebrities, her fame has attracted attention to her personal life, especially her dating life. Many are interested to know who Sofia Franklyn's boyfriend is and who she dated in the past.

Sofia Franklyn launched her podcast Sofia with an F in 2020 after leaving the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she co-hosted with Alexandra Cooper. She talks about anything, including her childhood experience in Salt Lake City, the problems of modern women and raising a family. Aside from her successful career, her fans are curious about who she is dating. Does Sofia Franklyn have a boyfriend?

Profile summary

Full name Sofia Franklyn Gender Female Date of birth 21 July 1992 Age 30 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single University University of Utah Profession Podcaster, blogger, entrepreneur Instagram @sofiafranklyn, @sofiafpodcast TikTok @sofiafranklyn YouTube Sofia Franklyn

Sofia Franklyn's dating history

Fans are invested in Sofia Franklyn's past boyfriends since she is one of the most famous podcasters. Her dating story is short, as she is known to have only dated one guy.

Peter Nelson

Peter is the only guy the American blogger is known publicly to have dated. The two are believed to have started dating in early 2019. She tried to shield their relationship from the public eye, and as a way to do this, she referred to Peter as Suitman on the podcast Call Her Daddy.

How they met remains a mystery. However, Sofia Franklyn and Peter Nelson were first spotted in April 2019 at a fundraising event in Brooklyn, United States.

Peter Nelson is a former executive vice president of HBO Sports. He was responsible for strategy development, programming, operations and the boxing franchise. In March 2019, Sports Business Journal included him in the Forty under 40 list.

In 2020, news about Peter's scandal surfaced on social media. The scandal involved him, Sofia, her co-host podcaster Alexandra and Barstool's president David Portnoy. Despite their contract with the company, Nelson was allegedly accused of helping Sofia and Alexandra shop around to find a better deal for their work.

It was also reported that he influenced his girlfriend not to take a deal she was being offered in order to continue working at Barstool Sports. The whole drama resulted in Sofia ending her friendship with Alexandra Cooper.

Is Sofia Franklyn still dating Suitman?

No. The two broke up in 2022 after dating for almost four years. Sofia mentioned some reasons for the breakup, one being the age difference. Sofia Franklyn's ex-boyfriend was eleven years older than her, and she felt the gap was huge. She also admitted to having cheated on him.

The American entrepreneur added that after the scandal, they disconnected since they didn't care for each other as they did before. Each one concentrated on themselves as a process of healing.

She also revealed that she thought of breaking up with him in 2021. She quarantined with her mother in Utah, and upon returning to New York, she decided to look for an apartment and not move in with Peter even after he requested her.

Is Sofia Franklyn single?

The American entrepreneur is currently single. She confirmed her relationship status while speaking to Bradley Martyn on his YouTube channel in February 2023.

FAQs

Who is Sofia Franklyn? He is an American blogger, podcast host and entrepreneur. How old is Sofia Franklyn? The American podcaster is 30 years old as of June 2023. She was born on 21 July 1992. Where does Sofia Franklyn come from? Her home town is Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Is Sofia Franklyn married? The podcaster is unmarried and has never tied the knot. Are Sofia Franklyn and Peter Nelson still together? No, the two broke up in 2022. Who is Sofia Franklyn dating? She is currently not in a romantic relationship with anyone. How tall is Sofia Franklyn? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Since rising to prominence as a podcaster, many people have been interested in knowing who Sofia Franklyn's boyfriend is. She has never been married but has been linked with only one person. As of this writing, Sofia is not in a romantic relationship.

