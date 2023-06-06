Is Ari Melber in a relationship? His dating history explored

Ari Melber is an Emmy-winning journalist, attorney and writer. He is known as the host of The Beat with Ari Melber. He is the chief legal correspondent and anchor at MSNBC. His celebrity status makes people want to know more about his personal life, more so his spouse. Is Ari Melber in a relationship? Take a look at his dating history.

American journalist Ari Melber. Photo: @arimelber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ari Melber has worked for First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams. He has gained recognition for his writing which focuses on law, politics, civil rights and technology. But who is Ari Melber dating? Besides his profession, his relationships have also interested many of his fans.

Profile summary

Full name Ari Naftali Melber Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 1980 Age 43 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Seattle, Washington, United States of America Current residence Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Barbara Melber Father Daniel Melber Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Garfield High School College University of Michigan Profession Attorney, writer, journalist Instagram @arimelber

Is Ari Melber in a relationship?

The American journalist is not dating anyone presently. Is Ari Melber married? No, but he was previously married to Drew Grant. There are also rumours that after his marriage ended, he dated once, but since then, he has remained single.

Drew Grant

The attorney was previously married to Drew Grant. Drew Grant, who was Ari Melber’s wife, is an American journalist, writer and producer. She is the managing editor for The Daily Dot Media. Drew Grant has written for popular publications like Cosmopolitan, Forbes and The New York Times.

Drew Grant and Ari Melber met in 2010 at a social event and began dating. They dated until 2013, and that is when they got married. However, they parted ways in 2017. The two never disclosed to the public the reason for their divorce.

Does Ari Melber have children? No, the attorney does not have children.

Alexandra Daddario

American actress Alexandra Daddario. Photo: @alexandradaddario on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did Drew Grant date Alexandra Daddario? The two allegedly dated in 2018. The dating rumours started when they were spotted having lunch together at a Cuban restaurant Café Habana Malibu. Alexandra is an American actress and model. She is known for films like The White Lotus, True Detective and Mayfair Witches.

After their lunch, they shared a kiss which confirmed to the public that they were in a relationship. The two were also seen together at comedian Richard Lewis’ 24th anniversary of his comedy Sobriety in 2018. However, they have never disclosed whether they were dating. The actress is now married to Andrew Form, a renowned producer.

Who is Ari Melber’s girlfriend now?

The American writer does not have a girlfriend. He has remained silent about his love life since 2018. The last woman to be Ari Melber’s spouse, since his divorce from his ex-wife, was Alexandra Daddario.

FAQs

Who is Ari Melber? He is an American attorney, writer and journalist. Who is Ari Melber’s partner? He is not dating anyone. The journalist was previously married to Drew Grant, but they later divorced. Does Ari Melber have a girlfriend? No, he is single. He allegedly dated actress Alexandra Daddario after divorcing his wife, Drew Grant. Where is Ari Melber from? He hails from Seattle, Washington, United States of America. What is Ari Melber’s age? He is 43 years old as of 2023. Who are Ari Melber’s parents? His parents are Daniel and Barbara Melber. What is Ari Melber’s nationality? He is American.

Is Ari Melber in a relationship? The journalist has been single since 2018. His marriage with Drew Grant ended in divorce in 2017. She has also been romantically connected with actress Alexandra Daddario.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kelly McGillis’ spouse. Kelly McGillis is an American actress known for starring in Top Gun, The Accuses and Strake Land. She started acting in 1964 when she appeared in One Life to Live.

Kelly McGills is the daughter of Virginia Joan and Donald Manson McGills. She was born in Newport, California and currently resides in Hendersonville. The actress allegedly has been in a relationship with men like Fred Tillman and Jodie Foster.

Source: Legit.ng