Christiana Barkley's biography: who is Charles Barkley's daughter?

Christiana Barkley is best recognised as the only child of former NBA superstar Charles Barkley. She is a New York-based American journalist working as the director of writing and senior account manager at Koppleman Group.

Christiana Barkley gained initial prominence due to her parent's celebrity status. She is a career woman and has worked with a couple of organisations in her journalism career. Besides her journalism career, she is married and has a child.

Full name Christiana Barkley Gender Female Year of birth 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Scottsdale, Arizona, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Maureen Blumhardt Father Charles Wade Barkley Relationship status Married Partner Ilya Hoffman Children 1 College Villanova University, Columbia University Profession Journalist Net worth $1 million

Christiana Barkley’s biography

She is the only child of former professional NBA player Charles Wade Barkley and ex-model Maureen Blumhardt. She was born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, but currently resides with her family in New York City, New York, USA. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

As for her education, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Villanova University in 2011. She also holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

What is Christiana Barkley’s age?

She was born in 1989. Her age is 34 years old as of February 2023. Currently, her exact date of birth remains unknown.

What does Christiana Barkley do for a living?

Charles Barkley’s daughter is the director of writing and senior account manager at the Koppelman Group, a college consulting company. Before her current role, she was a sales assistant at Turner Sports between 2011 and 2014.

What is Christiana Barkley’s net worth?

Popular Networth alleges that her net worth is approximately $1 million. Her net worth can be attributed to earnings from her career.

How did Christiana Barkley meet her husband?

Berkley and her husband, Ilya Hoffman, first met during a basketball game in May 2016. They dated for approximately five years before tying the knot on 6 March 2021. About 120 friends and relatives graced Hoffman and Christiana Barkley’s wedding at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Bungalows. Her husband is a software developer and entrepreneur owning DemandByte.

Does Christiana Barkley have a child? The couple welcomed their first child, Henry, early in 2022.

How tall is Christiana Barkley?

The daughter of Maureen Blumhardt stands at 5 feet 7 inches (175 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Christiana Barkley

How old is Christiana Barkley? Her age is 34 years as of February 2023. She was born in 1989. Who are Christiana Barkley’s parents? She was born to former NBA player Charles Wade and model Maureen Blumhardt. Did Charles Barkley name his daughter after Christiana Mall? The former sports personality disclosed on an episode of The Steam Room podcast that he named her daughter after Christiana Mall in Delaware. Where does Christiana Barkley live now? She resides in New York City, New York, USA, but her hometown is Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. Why is Christiana Barkley famous? She is widely recognised as the daughter of the famous former professional basketball player Charles Wade. How much is Christiana Barkley worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. Who is Christiana Barkley’s husband? She is married to Ilya Hoffman, a software developer and entrepreneur.

Christiana Berkley holds a master's degree in journalism and works at the Koppelman Group as the director of writing and senior account manager. She is popular as the daughter of former NBA player Charles Barkley. The New York City resident is married and has a child.

