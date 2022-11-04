Leo facts: things you need to know about these sunny felines

Zodiac signs are a good way to understand those around us. A person's date of birth and ruling element can largely inform their personality. Leos are born between 23 July and 22 August. These Leo facts can help you know more about your loved ones.

Leo is the fifth zodiac sign, ruled by the sun. The sign is represented by a lion. Like their symbol, people under this zodiac sign are considered powerful and confident natural leaders.

General facts about Leos

Leo is a fire sign, which means that people with this zodiac sign are confident and passionate. Here are some Leo fun facts.

Their lucky colours are yellow, red, gold, purple and orange.

Their lucky numbers are 1, 3, 10, and 19.

Leo is a sun-dominated sign. Thus, these individuals are radiant and joyful. They bring light and excitement to everyone they encounter.

They are action-oriented and ambitious. They would rather be on the move making a difference than sitting around talking about problems.

They are natural-born leaders. They are driven and fearless and often take the initiative to solve issues when nobody else will.

They are problem-solvers. Their creativity allows them to envision different solutions to social and political problems.

They make a difference wherever they go. Their initiative and knack for leadership and problem-solving make them pioneers for change.

They are very opinionated. Their strong personality means they do not shy away from holding and expressing bold opinions, even when unpopular.

They are sensitive to other people's opinions. As strong-minded as they are, this zodiac sign can be greatly affected by other people's negative opinions. They like to be loved, so disapproval from others can hurt their feelings.

Facts about Leo men

These men often rise to occupy positions of power and influence. They are innovators and pioneers who are self-driven and motivated. These facts about Leo men can help identify and handle the strong traits of this zodiac sign.

Their fixed fire sign is Leo, which makes them stubborn and inflexible.

They can be charming and charismatic, inspiring others to love and respect them.

They are territorial. They can be very protective of their loved ones.

They are generous to those around them.

They give great gifts. They are fiercely loyal and attentive to their loved ones. Coupled with their generosity, these traits make them great gifters.

They are positive and optimistic. In relationships, these men are great cheerleaders for their partners. They encourage them to be the best they can be.

They are passionate and warm. Their fire sign makes them very loving to those around them.

Facts about Leo women

Leo women do not conform to society's expectations of shy and modest women. They are strong-willed and pushy, which can get them misunderstood sometimes. Here are some facts about Leos that can help you understand Leo women in your life.

They can be drama queens. Their love for attention means they can throw tantrums and get dramatic when they don't get their way.

They are very guarded. They have walls to protect their hearts, so getting them to love you can be difficult.

They love praise and applause. They go out of their way to impress people to get their approval.

They are perfectionists. Their passion, enthusiasm and love of applause push them to strive for the best in everything they do.

They are fun-loving and creative. They often channel their imagination to find new ways to enjoy themselves.

They are big flirts. Their charming personality draws people in, and they enjoy their attention by flirting with them.

They can be domineering. They take the lead naturally, which may create tension in relationships with other authoritative zodiac signs. A woman of this zodiac sign would thrive in a female-led relationship.

Famous Leo celebrities

Many famous political figures, actors and singer-songwriters fall under this zodiac sign. They are easily identified by their strong independent personalities. Here are some famous Leo personalities.

Barack Obama : August 4

: August 4 Viola Davis : August 11

: August 11 Madonna : August 16

: August 16 Jacqueline Kennedy : July 28

: July 28 Mick Jagger : July 26

: July 26 Jennifer Lopez : July 24

: July 24 Meghan Markle : August 4

: August 4 Chris Hemsworth : August 11

: August 11 Joe Jonas : August 15

: August 15 Daniel Radcliffe: July 23

What are Leos known for?

They are known for their great leadership qualities. Like the lion that represents them, they inspire confidence in their subordinates. They are also confident, charismatic and great problem solvers.

What is Leo's weakness?

Because they are fixed-fire Leos, they can be arrogant and stuck in their ways. They can also think of themselves quite highly, expecting always to be the centre of attention.

What is Leo's soulmate?

Leo's best match is a fiery Aries. They can understand each other's passion, ambition and drive to seek adventure. If they can both find a way to tone down their domineering personalities, they will have a natural, passionate romance.

They would also make great pairings with fellow Leos, Sagittarius and Gemini zodiac signs. Since Gemini is an air sign, Geminis would happily let Leo take the lead, preventing clashing egos. As a fire sign, Sagittarius would share in the love of adventure. They would also share their optimism.

What is Leo's biggest fear?

Individuals in this zodiac sign are showy and love to impress others. Therefore, their biggest fear is letting people down or being mediocre. Disappointing themselves and others would shatter their confidence and their opinion of themselves.

What is Leos favourite colour?

As a sun-dominated sign, their favourite colour is orange. They like other bright colours like gold, yellow and red, which match their sunny personalities.

What is Leo's secret power?

As the centres of the solar system, they command authority. They exude charisma and possess creativity and determination that draw people to them.

What are Leos best at?

They do well at roles that make them the centre of attention. They would flourish as actors, politicians or motivational speakers.

Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. People born between July 23 and August 22 are grouped under this sign. Leos are considered brave and determined. These Leo facts will help you understand your sunny feline loved ones.

