Robie Uniacke's bio: Who is Rosamund Pike’s long-term partner?

Robie Uniacke is a talented mathematical researcher and businessperson from Britain. He is famously known as the long-time partner of English actress Rosamund Pike.

Robie Uniacke and Rosamund Pike attend The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

Robie Uniacke was once a managing director in three different companies in 2008, as reported by Dailymail UK. Two years later, he founded an IT consultancy company named Pale Fire Ltd, which operated for six years before its dissolution after becoming insolvent in 2016.

Profile summary

Full name Robie Uniacke Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Hertfordshire, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 centimetres) Weight 150 lbs (68 kilograms) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jennifer Sally Cunningham Father David Corbett Uniacke Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Rosamund Pike Children 6 College Eton College Profession Entrepreneur and mathematical researcher Net worth $9 million

Robie Uniacke's bio

Robie was born and brought up in England by his father, Robie David Corbett Uniacke, and his mother, Jeniffer Sally Cunningham. Robie Uniacke's age is 62 years old as of 2023.

He was raised alongside his siblings Kate, Caspar John, and Camilla Alexander Uniacke.

While young, the mathematical researcher was passionate about mathematics. He is an alumnus of Eton College, located in Windsor, England.

Career

Actress Rosamund Pike (L) and Robie Uniacke during the 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Robie is a mathematical researcher; he has been passionate about mathematics ever since he was a child. The celebrity is low-key and has not disclosed much of his job details or professional affiliations. He was in charge of three different companies in 2008.

The celebrity established an IT consultancy company, Pale Fire Ltd, in 2010. The company was declared insolvent and was subsequently dissolved in 2016 due to his failure to pay the company's VAT and Corporation tax.

What is Robie Uniacke's net worth?

The English businessman has managed to achieve great success in his career endeavours. Robie Uniacke's net worth is alleged to be $9 million.

Relationships

The celebrity has been married twice. He married Emma Howard, his first wife, in 1983, but their union did not last because they separated in 1988. The mathematical expert was eight years younger than Emma.

Robie Uniacke and Emma Howard's marriage did not last, and one of the things that contributed to the failure of their marriage was their drug addiction.

Later, he met Rose Batstone, who worked as an interior designer. They were blessed with three children, who are Florence, Olive, and Hector. The couple was friends with Eric Fellner and Hugh Grant, prominent British celebrities. Just like his first marriage, this one did not last for long.

In 2009, he and Rosamund Pike began dating. How did Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke meet?The couple first met at a party and kept their relationship low-key.

Robie Uniacke and Rosamund are not married, but they have been together for more than a decade. They have two children together: Solo Uniacke, born on May 6, 2012, and Atom, born on December 2, 2014.

Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke's union seem blessed, and they are okay with living together without getting married.

How many times has Rosamund Pike been married? The British actress has never been married. She was in a relationship with Simon Woods which lasted two years. She later became engaged to Joe Wright, the director of that production; their engagement terminated in 2008.

Who are Robie Uniacke's children?

Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke in the front row. Photo: Swan Gallet

Source: Getty Images

Robie has six children. They are Robie Jonjo, Florence, Olive, Hector, Solo and Atom.

What is Robie Uniacke’s height?

Rosamund Pike's husband has a height of 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), and he weighs 150 pounds (68 kg). He has a slim body, dark brown hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. His shoe size is 10 (US).

Robie Uniacke, popularly known as Rosamund Pike’s long-term partner, is a British entrepreneur and mathematics researcher. He is also a father of six children.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nate Burleson’s wife, Atoya Burleson. Atoya is a podcast host, blogger, and entrepreneur from the United States. She created and co-hosts the insideLINES Podcast.

Nate and Atoya have been married for more than two decades. Their love tale began during their undergraduate years in the late 1990s.

Source: Legit.ng