Rory Mcilroy’s wife: what is known about his spouse Erica Stoll?

Rory Mcilroy’s wife Erica Stoll was not well known until she married her prominent golfer husband. Before gaining her current celebrity status, she was the manager of the Championship Volunteer Operations for PGA of America.

Erica Stoll, wife of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, looks on during round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Photo: Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

So, who is Rory Mcilroy's wife? Check out her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Erica Stoll

: Erica Stoll Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : September 10, 1987

: September 10, 1987 Erica Stoll’s age : 34 years old (as of 2021)

: 34 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Rochester, New York, USA

: Rochester, New York, USA Current residence : Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA

: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 125

: 125 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches : 32-27-35

: 32-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-68-89

: 81-68-89 Shoe size : 7

: 7 Dress size : 4

: 4 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Bonnie Stoll

: Bonnie Stoll Father : Mark Stoll

: Mark Stoll Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Rory Mcilroy

: Rory Mcilroy Children : 1

: 1 School : Irondequoit High School

: Irondequoit High School College : Rochester Institute of Technology

: Rochester Institute of Technology Profession: Sports Administrator

Rory Mcilroy’s wife biography

Erica Stoll was born on September 10, 1987, in Rochester, New York, USA. Her parents are Mark and Bonnie Stoll, who raised her alongside her sister, Natalie Stoll.

Erica Stoll during the afternoon Fourballs Match at The 2016 Ryder Cup Matches at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, USA. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

She attended Irondequoit High School and later proceeded to join Rochester Institute of Technology, where she graduated.

While growing up, she learnt sailing from her father and grandfather, which is one of the things she likes doing today. Additionally, she loves baking, and when she was an employee of PGA, she would occasionally show her culinary skills by baking cookies in PGA colours.

She is a pet lover and owns a lovely pet dog called Miss Lily Belle.

How old is Erica Stoll?

She is 34 years old as of September 2021. She celebrated her birthday on September 10.

What does Erica Stoll do for a living?

Before Erica crossed paths with Rory, she was employed by PGA in 2011. She held the position of Manager of the Championship Volunteer Operations at the organization for several years before quitting.

Currently, she does not have any professional commitment and spends most of her time with her family.

Who is Rory Mcilroy married to?

The famous professional golfer is married to Erica Stoll. Mcilroy’s wife is a Rochester native and was a former employee of PGA.

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll during the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. Photo: David Davies

Source: Getty Images

How did Erica and Rory meet?

The two love birds met in 2012 at the BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois, USA. Then, Erica was an employee of PGA and was in charge of operations at the 2012 Ryder Cup first tee. She helped the golfer get to the event in time after he missed his alarm and was getting late for the golf event.

When did Rory Mcilroy get married?

The couple tied the knot on April 12, 2017, at the grounds of Ashworth Castle in Ireland. Erica and Rory Mcilroy marriage ceremony was a lavish invite-only event whose attendance was dominated by golf and entertainment bigwigs such as Niall Horan, Martin Kaymer, Shane Lowry, Ryan Giggs and Stevie Wonder.

Who did Rory Mcilroy date before Erica?

Before meeting Erica, Rory was engaged with former Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. The couple dated for approximately three years before their engagement in December 2013. However, when things seemed rosy, and their relationship was destined to marriage, they called it quits when they had already sent out wedding invitations.

Do Erica and Rory have kids?

After three years into their marriage, the couple welcomed their first and only kid so far, Poppy Kennedy Mcilroy. She was born on August 31, 2020. Erica’s daughter is currently one year old.

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy alongside his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Erica Stoll?

Rory Mcilroy’s wife stands at five feet and seven inches tall. Additionally, she weighs 125 pounds.

What is Rory Mcilroy’s wife net worth?

Currently, there is no reliable information regarding Erica Mcilroy’s net worth, but Glamour Path alleges that the wife of the four-time major winner has a net worth of $1 million. Her husband is one of the wealthiest athletes and was ranked number 44 out of 100 top celebrity earners by Forbes in 2020.

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy of Europe attend the 2016 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Photo: Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

Rory Mcilroy’s wife prefers to live a lowkey life,; she came into the limelight due to her husband’s popularity as a renowned athlete.

READ ALSO: Sheena Melwani’s biography: age, ethnicity, husband, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Sheena Melwani. She is a Canadian singer, songwriter, YouTuber and social media personality.

She became famous after she joined TikTok and started posting videos that went viral on social media. Sheena is married to Dinesh Melwani, who is popularly known as therealindiandad or Trid. Dinesh is an attorney by profession. The couple has two lovely kids. Find out more about Sheena in her bio.

Source: Legit