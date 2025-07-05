Jigawa's council chairman, Hon. Lawan Ya’u, has reportedly died outside the state following a suspected heart attack

Lawan Ya’u was reportedly rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Kano after experiencing a heart attack on Friday, July 4, but gave up the ghost on Saturday evening, July 5

The chairman of the Gumel LGA was said to have left two wives and many children behind and has been scheduled for burial on Saturday morning, July 6

Hon. Lawan Ya’u, the chairman of the Gumel local government area council in Jigawa State, has reportedly died at the age of 61 on Saturday evening, July 5.

It was learnt that the council chairman died outside the state at an undisclosed hospital in Kano state, following a brief illness.

How Jigawa LGA chairman died

Leadership reported that a family source disclosed that the politician was rushed to the hospital on Friday, July 4, after he was suspected to have a heart attack and gave up the ghost on Saturday evening, while receiving treatment.

The deceased was said to be a member of a civil society in the state before his election into the Gumel local government chairmanship seat in 2024. The politician was survived by two wives and many children.

His remains have been scheduled for burial on Sunday morning, July 6, at the acient city of Gumel in Jigawa State.

Former Kwara governor is dead

Ya'u's death came just one month after Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, the former governor of Kwara State, died at the age of 84. His death was confirmed by sources within the family, stating that the pro-democracy advocate died in the early hours of Wednesday, June 2, in Abuja.

The former governor was born on February 24, 1941, in the Igbaja community of the north-central state. Before his death, he remained a key figure in the political and democratic evolution of Nigeria.

When did Adebayo serve as Kwara governor?

Adebayo was the governor of Kwara State in 1983 and was subsequently elected as senator under the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) platform in 1979. The late former governor also served as the Minister of Communications of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2006, under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The late politician was a frontline member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). The pro-democratic group resisted the military government and struggled to reclaim the June 12, 1993, presidential election mandate, a poll won by the late MKO Abiola.

In 1993, the former governor also rejected a position from the then-military government of the late General Sani Abacha. He was arrested by the police because of his link to the opposition activities following the bomb explosion in 1995. He 1996, he went into exile in Canada.

