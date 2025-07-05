Portable has finally decided to end his rift with Peller, after they went back and forth for some time

The duo had been at loggerheads online and said unprintable things about each other regardless of their fame

In a new video that was spotted on social media, Portable spoke about his rift with his junior colleague, revealing what got him angry

It was such a beautiful sight after a video of Portable, Habeed Okikiola, speaking about his namesake, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, surfaced online.

In a previous report, we narrated how Peller claimed to have helped the street pop act hit 1 million streams on Spotify when he was new in the industry, but Portable eventually blocked him after becoming famous. Peller stated that he returned the favour almost immediately.

Portable reveals why he decided to forgive Peller. Credit: @peller089, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

During the live clip, popular footballer Boniface hid his face so as not to be impacted by the ripple effect of Portable's reaction to what Peller was about to say on the live video. This move sparked funny conversations across social media.

Portable fired a response to Peller, to which he also swiftly replied. They went back and forth for a few days, calling each other names and involving their parents before reaching a consensus.

Legit.ng spotted a new video, in which Portable was captured telling Peller that he has forgiven him. The street act also revealed that he has unblocked Peller, adding that his comment about his 'Ifa' post was what angered him.

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Porabel forgives Peller

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@olaaaaa___0917 said:

"Person wey sab wetin he dey do😅. Una go think say he don forgive him nah street OT he dey play😅😭 he no wan make he matter be like Sam Larry nii😅😭."

@omorseebeauty said:

"Wetin portable feel like. Your unblock dey put food for Peller table. We post daily content on God Bless Africa."

@bendo_kreative said:

"U sef dey put person for mind?"

@seuness_vibes said:

"Normal normal peller na son to portable make him no go gas for who go kill him but una be the same bird 🦅 make una flying safe."

Portable unblocks Peller as she shares new video. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

@yourscart said:

"Coming from someone that disrespected the people that has helped him is cr@z¥."

@streethustle_foryou said:

"If you're in a relationship view my status and do what's there, it's not a clickbate just do it now."

@imoleayo4288 said:

"Wetin Elizabeth Joyce take do video like this wey no clear ?😂 🤦‍♂️."

@thormmy_exposure_ said:

"Portable don change oooo for him to beg without police arrest am 😂 keep it up baby 😂❤️."

@ojeybest said:

"True talk na still small boy when he grow he go know say there is more to just Christian and muslim there are more thousand of religions."

Peller thrashes Portable, mentions Olamide

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, the drama between Portable and Peller heightened as the streamer finally responded to him over their viral online spat.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Peller made a derogatory comment about Portable and his career.

The stream then made a fresh video in response to Portable and made some controversial statements about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng