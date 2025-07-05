Verydarkman shared a clip of the interview he had with Mohbad's childhood friend, Primeboy, who opened up about his encounters with the late singer

In the clip, Primeboy recalled how Mohbad sent him out of the car, asking if he had an injury before he left

He also spoke about Wunmi's body language when she was in the car and the conversation he had with her on the phone

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has shared a clip of his interview with Owoduni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, a childhood friend of late Mohbad (Imole Aloba).

A few days ago, VDM promised to begin his personal investigation into the singer’s death and shared a video.

Primeboy speaks about Wunmi during interview with VDM on Mohbad. Photo creditr@imamohbad/@officalprimeboy

Source: Instagram

He also promised to reward anyone who could find the woman who was seen pushing Mohbad and Zlatan in a wheelchair, as well as any missing clips from that video.

Fulfilling his promise, VDM interviewed Primeboy, who spoke about his last moments with the singer.

Primeboy’s account of the last meeting with Mohbad

In the interview, Primeboy explained that he went to see Mohbad after the singer called him to come and have fun with them. He recalled meeting Adura, Darosa’s friend, and a guy in dreadlocks who was yelling about Mohbad’s death.

When Wunmi arrived with her son and joined them in the car, she seemed unhappy, as if she had argued with Mohbad. Primeboy observed that even when Mohbad spoke to her, she did not respond, and Mohbad asked him to sit by the door while his wife should sit in the middle with her baby.

Primeboy denies fighting Mohbad

When asked about the alleged fight with Mohbad, Primeboy denied it, stating that he did not fight with the singer and did not stab him.

He explained that at one point, Mohbad wanted to exit the car, but Primeboy insisted that it wasn’t safe for him to do so. Later, Mohbad asked him to clear the way, or he would get out himself.

Primeboy called Wunmi to intervene, but Mohbad got upset, stating that it was a family matter. Mohbad then asked Primeboy to leave the car, which he did, leaving behind his bag and the producer’s bag in the vehicle.

No Injury on Mohbad’s elbow

Primeboy also addressed the rumors about Mohbad’s alleged injury. It was reported that the singer had a wound on his elbow after breaking a glass, but Primeboy insisted that there was no wound on Mohbad's elbow.

VDM interview Primeboy about Mohbad's case. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

How Primeboy learned about Mohbad’s Death

After exiting the jeep, Primeboy texted people inside to ask for his bags. He first reached out to Wunmi, who told him not to come and assured him that she would inform him when it was the right time to come.

Primeboy said he still has the chat to this day. He then texted a guy named Lifestyle, who was able to identify his bag and the producer’s bag. Lifestyle promised to send a dispatch rider with the bags to the address he provided.

VDM’s conclusion and findings:

In the caption of his post, VDM stated that after reviewing the evidence presented to him, he believes Mohbad did not die on the day it was publicly announced.

Recall that Primeboy had previously spoken about Mohbad's death after being released by the police. In a video, he cried and called for Wunmi to be interrogated regarding her husband’s death.

See the video here:=

Prime Boy speaks about Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that the singer, who is late Mohbad's friend, had queried why Imole didn't open up to his mother or family about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the singer, and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house, but his wife prevented him.

Prime Boy also claimed some individuals may have employed supernatural or diabolical means on the singer.

