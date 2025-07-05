Nigerian firm, Miss Luxury Foundation, has announced its inaugural pageantry contest to provide mentorship and training to women

In a statement, the organisers listed the eligibility criteria and highlighted the benefits for selected participants

Women's empowerment has become a major focus of stakeholders in the government and private sectors in Nigeria

The Miss Luxury Foundation, the social impact arm of Capital Luxury Group, has opened applications for the inaugural edition of the Miss Luxury Pageantry.

In a statement, the organisers said the pageant, themed “Empower-Her-Voice: Breaking Chains, Building Futures” aims to empower Nigerian women aged 18 to 28 through mentorship, advocacy, and leadership development.

The statement added that the initiative seeks to provide a platform for young women to express their experiences, take ownership of their narratives, and lead efforts in addressing social and structural challenges.

It further said the initiative is part of a broader mission to encourage dignity, resilience, and active citizenship among African women

Miss Luxury Pageantry: Organisers share more details

Speaking on what inspired the initiative, Dr. Edidiong Udoidiong, CEO of Capital Luxury Group and founder of the Miss Luxury Foundation, explained that the pageant reflects his longstanding conviction that both business and the arts should contribute meaningfully to society, particularly by supporting those who are marginalised or overlooked.

He described the initiative as a vehicle for young women to overcome adversity, find their voice, and embrace leadership, not only for their personal growth but also to positively influence future generations.

On his part, Solomon Akeh, the Project Manager of the Miss Luxury Foundation, highlighted that the pageant is designed to foster a sense of sisterhood rooted in shared values such as resilience, courage, and purpose.

He noted that the organisers are looking for participants who recognise that genuine beauty is demonstrated through meaningful actions by using their voices, supporting others, and working towards a more equal and just society.

Miss Luxury Pageantry application details

According to the organisers, the pageant, which is expected to conclude with a grand finale on November 30, 2025 at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, will feature four major honours, namely Miss Luxury (Queen), Miss Humanitarian, Miss Migration, and Face of Renewed Hope.

They added that each title will focus on a specific area of advocacy, including community development, humanitarian outreach, migration awareness, and national identity.

To apply, the organisers noted that interested applicants must submit a personal statement through the foundation’s official website outlining their commitment to social impact.

They also explained that to enhance its national reach, the Miss Luxury Pageantry has secured partnerships with key government institutions, including the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

The organisers noted that endorsements from several state governments have added institutional backing to the initiative, while support from NGOs including the MercyMe Foundation and Emebest Foundation, as well as involvement from corporate bodies such as Akon Lighting Africa (ALA) and the Global Wealth Forum (GWF), aligns with its stated focus on education, empowerment, and gender-related advocacy.

