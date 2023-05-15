A young man has revealed how he was able to secure several job offers after taking a very serious step

According to him, he changed his resume format to a clean and more organised one which paved the way for him

Netizens have stormed his comments section to congratulate him and also throw questions about the resume style

A man has gone viral on social media after showing off a new Curriculum Vitae (CV) style that worked for him.

According to the young man, he had been submitting several resumes to different companies with no response.

Surprisingly, he began to get several offers after changing his CV to a particular format which he displayed on TikTok.

The new style was very clean, neat and organised and some netizens claimed they were familiar with the format.

Netizens react to man's new CV format

@effiechica said:

"I can't do it, I'm a designer, the only thing that should matter is my portfolio but apparently that's not enough."

@pancrasongoma stated:

"People should invest heavily in cover letter, that is all guys go through, make it as powerful as possible."

@handastella said:

"In Kenya even if you have a CV from heaven,if you don't have connections and money. Interview utaona TikTok."

@lolotee1 said:

"If only people knew how easy you guys do this they wouldn’t stress. I have all templates I figured the trick."

@herbertbistektan added:

"When physical resumes were the norm, my resumes were like pamphlets. It always stands out and get a wow from recruiters."

Man prints his CV on billboard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged young man in Lagos, Agosu Fagla, has taken to the state's secretariat to ask Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a job. The man made a billboard that had the words “Please I need a job” boldly written on it.

He stood beside the board at Ikeja. On the board is also his full CV. In an open letter sent to Legit.ng, he said he became disabled when he was 5 from an accident. Despite the fact that he has a degree in economics, he has been unable to get employment because of the stigma surrounding his disability.

He said: “Due to my condition and the stigma attached to it, some employers believe I'm not employable. I have only been surviving on family support. To God be the glory, I have been able to write perfectly with my left hand."

