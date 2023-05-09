Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo extended some goodwill to the staff of a cinema located in Asaba

The movie star shared a video of himself spraying N1,000 notes at the staff of the cinema he visited

Pope happened to be in a celebratory mood as his fans and followers gushed over his thoughtful act

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Junior Pope Odonwodo, took his birthday celebration to another level in Asaba.

Junior Pope took to social media to share a video of himself giving out money to the employees of a cinema in Asaba, Delta state, as he marked his birthday.

Jnr Pope stirs reactions as he sprays money in Asaba cinema Credit: @jnrpope

According to him, the cinema personnel praised him after a sold-out movie, and he decided to repay their affection by giving them money.

The actor remarked that their actions had humbled him.

"When the money is HONEY, it’s HONEY MONEY…. SOLD OUT. The staff of Cartege Cinema celebrated me on my birthday yesterday, MAY 7. I am so humbled, swagnation. Who am I?" he wrote.

Watch his video below:

Internet users react

justin_6827:

"Wow, I can even feel the happiness too from watching the video, happiness is key."

supanovachris:

"More fruitful years Ahead Brother I rep 11th MAY."

refilwelekala:

"God to extend your pocket, happy birthday Sirfrom SA."

itsfavybliz:

"The joy you get when you see a star I watched twice and I comment twice love from a distance,your home is blessed sir,big ups man,more wins."

chiamaka_laura:

"May celebrants are always the best. I can't wait for mine to come."

Source: Legit.ng