In a viral TikTok post, a footballer experienced a truly embarrassing moment on the field after being eagerly substituted into the match only to have the referee blow the final whistle

Adding to the humiliation, the player's mates on the sideline erupted into uncontrollable laughter as his leg failed even to touch the ball during his brief appearance

Many people who have seen the video expressed pity for the boy, as many also revealed it was one reason they quit football

A recent TikTok post has gone viral, showcasing the embarrassing moment a footballer was subbed into a game only for the referee to blow the final whistle just two seconds later.

As soon as the player stepped onto the pitch, the referee signaled the end of the match, leaving the footballer upset and his teammates outside the pitch in stitches.

Footballer embarrassed as game ends moment coming on. Photo Source: Tiktok/@akuchi25

Source: TikTok

In the video, the footballer could be seen walking onto the pitch, ready to make an impact in the game's final minutes.

However, just as he made his first few steps onto the field, the referee blew the whistle, leaving the player with a confused look.

The embarrassing moment was caught on camera, and the clip quickly made its way around social media platforms, including TikTok, where it has garnered thousands of views and comments from amused users.

It's not clear which league or team the incident took place, but the footballer in question will not forget his brief appearance in the game anytime soon.

Social media reaction:

@thioptimizer said:

"That's why I quit football and opted for instead cooking

@mrbandex said:

"Why are you guys making fun of him? That whistle sound mean? st half, so what are jokes for."

@junior. _106 said:

"Bro, I will leave the team and retire the next minute fr"

@skobarev93_20 noted:

"I know this pain, and it gets worse when your team want to shake your hand ‘’You played well.’’

@876seaforth:

"He was saying, "I'm going to make an impact."

@pjr088:

when you are a two seconds man

