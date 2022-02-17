BruceDropEmOff’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend

Who is BruceDropEmOff? He is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber and social media influencer famously known for his live streams on Twitch. Mostly, he streams Roblox, Fortnite, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Grand Theft Auto games.

BruceDropEmOff has a YouTube account where he shares his live gaming streams. The channel has over 367 thousand subscribers. In addition, he also boasts a massive fan base on gaming on other social media platforms. Here is a look at all the details you need to know about the American Twitch star.

BruceDropEmOff’s profile summary

Real name : Bruce Ray Condones

: Bruce Ray Condones Nickname : BruceDropEmOff

: BruceDropEmOff Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 23 September 2000

: 23 September 2000 Age : 21 years (as of 2022)

: 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Riverdale, Georgia, United States

: Riverdale, Georgia, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’11’’

: 5’11’’ Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend : Dana

: Dana Profession : Twitch star, YouTuber

: Twitch star, YouTuber Net worth : $250k

: $250k Twitch : @BruceDropEmOff

: @BruceDropEmOff YouTube : @BruceDropEmOff

: @BruceDropEmOff Twitter:

BruceDropEmOff’s biography

He was born in Riverdale, Georgia, United States. What is BruceDropEmOff's real name? The social media celebrity’s real name is Bruce Ray Condones. However, he goes by BruceDropEmOff on the internet.

How old is BruceDropEmOff?

At the time of writing, BruceDropEmOff’s age is 21 years. When is his birthday? The social media sensation celebrates his birthday on 23 September each year, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

What is BruceDropEmOff’s nationality?

The Twitch streamer is an American citizen.

What is BruceDropEmOff’s ethnicity?

He comes from a mixed ethnic background of African and American descent.

Career highlights

Bruce is a Twitch star, YouTuber, and social media celebrity. He is famously known for his Twitch account, which he launched in 2016. Since then, he has been sharing live streams on games such as Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft. His most-watched streams are Twitch are Fall Guys, Ultimate Knockout and Grand Theft Auto.

At the moment, his Twitch account has garnered over 520 thousand followers.

He also has a self-titled YouTube channel. He uploads the same content as that published on his Twitch account. Also, in September 2020, he uploaded a video of himself playing Among Us with Soulja Boy. The channel boasts over 366 thousand subscribers.

Aside from Twitch and YouTube, he is also active on Instagram with 179 thousand followers. He also has a verified Twitter account with over 226 thousand followers.

How long has BruceDropEmOff been streaming?

The Twitch star has been streaming for 5 years now. Bruce joined Twitch in 2016.

BruceDropEmOff’s net worth

Unfortunately, no verified sources state how much the social media personality is worth. However, according to Celebnetworths, he has an estimated net worth of $250 thousand.

Who is BruceDropEmOff’s girlfriend?

His girlfriend is Dana, the pair started dating while they were in high school. Bruce often shares her pictures with him on his social media platforms, and they are often seen streaming together on Twitch.

BruceDropEmOff’s kid allegations

The Twitch streamer reportedly has a son. However, details about the kid and his mother are currently not available as he has not revealed anything about them. Possibly, these allegations may not be true.

How tall is BruceDropEmOff?

BruceDropEmOff’s height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres, and he has dark brown eyes and black hair.

What happened to BruceDropEmOff?

The social media sensation had his Twitch account suspended for one week after using the word 'cracker' in a chat.

BruceDropEmOff is a famous American Twitch star and social media personality. He first shot into the limelight on Twitch, where he streams live games. Over time, his popularity has grown steadily, and he has gained a considerable following on his social media platforms.

