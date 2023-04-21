Who is TobyMac’s wife? Get to know Amanda Levy McKeehan

Toby Mac's wife, Amanda Levy McKeehan, is a Jamaican-American celebrity spouse. She became prominent after marrying TobyMac, an American gospel producer and singer. She is one of the founders of Truett Foster Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to assist vulnerable kids.

Amanda Levy McKeehan and TobyMac at the 4th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards. Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Amanda Levy McKeehan and TobyMac have been married for almost three decades. Their romantic love story with commenced in the early-1990s while they were in college. Currently, TobyMac's spouse has five children, including the adopted ones.

Profile summary

Full name Amanda Levy McKeehan Gender Female Date of birth 9 January 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Kingston, Jamaica Current residence Franklin, Tennessee, United States Nationality Jamaican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Father Robert Levy Mother Judy Levy Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Husband TobyMac (Kevin Michael McKeehan) Children 5 College Hollins University Net worth $200,000 - $600,000

Amanda Levy Mckeehan's biography

Amanda was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. Amanda Levy McKeehan's parents are Robert and Judy Levy. Robert was a famous businessman best known for being the chairman of Jamaica broilers group, an agribusiness firm. He is also famous for being the recipient of the 2014 International Humanitarian Award. He died in 2015.

Amanda was raised alongside her three siblings. Amanda Levy McKeehan's siblings include two brothers, Christopher and Stephen Levy, and a sister named Wendy Levy. Amanda Levy attended Hollins University.

How old is TobyMac's wife?

Amanda Levy McKeehan and TobyMac at the 3rd Annual KLOVE Fan Awards Image: Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Amanda McKeehan's age is 52 years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 January 1971. Her Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does TobyMac's wife do?

TobyMac's wife is best known as the co-founder of the Truett Foster Foundation. The organisation was started on 30 October 2019 in honour of their late son Truett. It aims to raise funds to help homeless kids succeed in music.

When did TobyMac and Amanda Levy meet?

TobyMac and his wife reportedly met in Virginia in the early-1990s. At the time, both were reportedly in college. The couple dated and married in 1994 through a wedding ceremony attended by friends and relatives only.

The couple initially had five kids, three of whom are biological, while two are adopted. Their first child Truett McKeehan was born on 4 September 1998. He, unfortunately, died of a drug overd*se of fentanyl and amphetamines on 23 October 2019.

The couple's second child Leo McKeehan was born on 2 November 2004, while their third biological child Judah McKeehan was born on 24 March 2006. The famous gospel singer and his wife adopted a twin, Marlee and Moses, in 2002, immediately after their birth on 30 April 2002.

FAQs

Who is TobyMac's wife? She is called Amanda Levy McKeehan. She rose to fame after her marriage to TobyMac. How old is Amanda Levy McKeehan? She is 52 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1971. Who is TobyMac married to? The American singer has been married to Amanda Levy McKeehan since 1994. What is Amanda Levy McKeehan's nationality? She is an American-Jamaican nationality. She acquired American citizenship in 2007. Are TobyMac's kids adopted? Two of his five kids are adopted. Their names are Moses and Marlee. How tall is Amanda Levy McKeehan? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. What is Amanda Levy McKeehan's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $200,000 and $600,000.

TobyMac's wife, Amanda Levy McKeehan, is a renowned celebrity wife and mother who came to prominence as the wife of the American Christian rapper. She has dedicated her life to raising her family and has also been a strong supporter of her husband's career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Max Greenfield's wife, Tess Sanchez. She is an American casting director, entrepreneur, and creative writer. She is also famous for her significant roles in several films and television series, including Knight Rider and The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer.

Tess is a celebrity wife who came into the spotlight after marrying Max Greenfield, a well-known American actor and comedian. She and Max have been married since 2008 and have two children.

Source: Legit.ng