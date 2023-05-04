Who is Brock Purdy girlfriend? Get to know more about Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, is a former volleyball player, having played the sport for two colleges. Her prominence escalated after disclosing her relationship with Brock Purdy, an American football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL).

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, played volleyball until she completed college in 2022. Her relationship with Brock Purdy came to the limelight in November 2022, earning her more fame. She is a rising Instagram celebrity with a considerable audience.

Full name Jenna Brandt Gender Female Date of birth 26 October 1999 Age 23 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Sumner, Iowa, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Light brown (dyed blonde) Eye colour Brown Mother Amy Brandt Father Kevin Brandt Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Brock Purdy School Sumner-Fredericksburg High School College Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa Profession Former volleyball player

Who is Brock Purdy's girlfriend?

His girlfriend is Jenna Brandt, born to Amy and Kevin Brandt in Sumner, Iowa, United States. Jenna grew up alongside three siblings, Kaylyn, Isaiah, and Morgan Brandt. She is an American national of white ethnicity currently residing in San Francisco, California, United States.

How old is Jenna Brandt? Brock Purdy’s girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, is 23 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 26 October 1999. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She took her high school education at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, graduating in 2018. Jenna joined Iowa State University and later moved to the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned a bachelor's degree.

Why is Jenna Brandt famous?

Jenna gained initial fame as a volleyball player. She began playing the sport as a setter at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, where she was a four-letterwinner, a three-year starter, and a two-time team volleyball team captain. After high school, she played volleyball for the Cyclones of Iowa State University between 2018 and 2020 before joining the University of Northern Iowa’s volleyball team until January 2022.

Her fame skyrocketed after she revealed her relationship with Brock Purdy. Purdy is a prominent American football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL.

What does Jenna Brandt do now? After exiting the University of Northern Iowa’s volleyball team, Jenna has not revealed what she is up to. However, she is gradually gaining prominence on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle photos. She boasts approximately 13 thousand followers on the platform as of writing.

Is Brock Purdy married?

Who is Brock Purdy's wife? The American football quarterback is not married He is currently dating Jenna Brandt. His girlfriend revealed their relationship for the first time on Instagram in November 2022. However, Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy are believed to have been dating longer because they have known each other since college.

How tall is Jenna Brandt?

Brock Purdy’s GF stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jenna Brandt

Who are Jenna Brandt’s parents? She was born to Amy and Kevin Brandt. How old is Jenna Brandt? Her age is 23 years as of May 2023. She marks her birthday on 26 October every year and was born in 1999. Does Jenna Brandt have siblings? Yes. She has three siblings, Kaylyn, Isaiah, and Morgan Brandt. Where is Jenna Brandt from? She hails from Sumner, Iowa, United States, but currently resides in San Francisco, California, United States. What is Jenna Brandt’s profession? She is a former volleyball player. Jenna is gradually gaining fame on Instagram. Does Brock Purdy have a girlfriend? The American football quarterback is dating Jenna Brandt. What is Jenna Brandt’s height? Her height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, is a former athlete, having played college volleyball for Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. She is currently dating Francisco 49ers's quarterback Brock Purdy.

